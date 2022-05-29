HALF-TIME SCORE

Huddersfield 0-1 Nottingham Forest

EXPECTED GOALS (xG)

Huddersfield 0.07-0.63 Nottingham Forest

PREDICTED % CHANCE

Huddersfield 18% | Draw 6% | Nottingham Forest 76%

HALF-TIME ODDS

An unsurprisingly scrappy first half at Wembley that was short on chances other than Ryan Yates' 12th-minute effort (0.41 xG) for Forest ended with an own goal from Huddersfield's Levi Colwill that separates the sides after a deflection following Joe Garner's speculative shot (0.02 xG).

Huddersfield have created practically nothing, registering only one effort on goal, but neither side has looked particularly impressive.