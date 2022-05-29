Our Expected Goals (xG)-powered Infogol model delivers its half-time verdict in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final between Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest, using the information gleaned so far to predict how the second half could play out.
An unsurprisingly scrappy first half at Wembley that was short on chances other than Ryan Yates' 12th-minute effort (0.41 xG) for Forest ended with an own goal from Huddersfield's Levi Colwill that separates the sides after a deflection following Joe Garner's speculative shot (0.02 xG).
Huddersfield have created practically nothing, registering only one effort on goal, but neither side has looked particularly impressive.
