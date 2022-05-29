Sporting Life
Half-time verdict Champ final

Live and in-play verdict: Championship play-off final | Huddersfield v Nottingham Forest

By Sporting Life
17:34 · SUN May 29, 2022

Our Expected Goals (xG)-powered Infogol model delivers its half-time verdict in the Sky Bet Championship play-off final between Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest, using the information gleaned so far to predict how the second half could play out.

HALF-TIME SCORE

  • Huddersfield 0-1 Nottingham Forest

EXPECTED GOALS (xG)

  • Huddersfield 0.07-0.63 Nottingham Forest

PREDICTED % CHANCE

  • Huddersfield 18% | Draw 6% | Nottingham Forest 76%

HALF-TIME ODDS

An unsurprisingly scrappy first half at Wembley that was short on chances other than Ryan Yates' 12th-minute effort (0.41 xG) for Forest ended with an own goal from Huddersfield's Levi Colwill that separates the sides after a deflection following Joe Garner's speculative shot (0.02 xG).

Huddersfield have created practically nothing, registering only one effort on goal, but neither side has looked particularly impressive.

BET IN-PLAY

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

