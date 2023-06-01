PSG manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi will leave the club at the end of the season. The Saudi Premier League is the favourite to be his next destination.

After two years in the French capital following a somewhat forced exit from Barcelona, Lionel Messi is on the move again. The Argentine World Cup hero has won two league titles with PSG, but has failed to get them over the hump in the Champions League, and recently has come under fire from a section of the fanbase who want him out of the club. With it now confirmed, where will his next - and possibly final - destination be?

Lionel Messi next club odds (via Sky Bet) Any Saudi Premier League team - 11/10

Barcelona - 6/5

Inter Miami - 5/1

Manchester City - 20/1

Chelsea - 33/1

Napoli - 33/1

Aston Villa - 50/1

Bayern Munich - 50/1

Manchester United - 50/1

Newcastle - 50/1 Odds correct at 1500 (01/06/23)