Scout and Sky Bet EFL expert Liam Henshaw picks out the star performers from this weekend's Championship action, naming a data-driven Team of the Week.

We’re really getting towards the business end of the season now. This week saw three of the current sides in the play-off spots lose. Derby showed their strength against Barnsley in a relegation 'six-pointer' to keep their fight for survival going, and Stoke’s poor run of form continued.

GK – Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest) Despite being Forest’s second choice keeper, the American put in five saves to keep his side in the game. This proved vital throughout the second half as Forest scored an injury-time equaliser. His five saves – the most by any goalkeeper this game week – totalled 1.22 prevented goals in total. Again, the best of any keeper. RB – Djed Spence (Nottingham Forest) The wing-back put in a solid performance and caused the Sheffield United LWB all sorts of issues. He was the joint most fouled player of the game week as he won five fouls, one of which was a penalty – although this was missed. He also attempted eight dribbles and won 12 interceptions – the most of any player this week. CB – Tom Lees (Huddersfield) The experienced defender grabbed himself a clean sheet along with two goals this week, helping his side win 3-0 against struggling Peterborough. He scored from two headers equating to 0.17 xG. CB – Jake Cooper (Millwall) Another appearance for the Lions defender here. He’s scored twice in as many weeks, with another headed goal against Reading. His side won 1-0 and his deciding goal came in at just 0.07 xG. LB – Harry Toffolo (Huddersfield) An assist and a clean sheet for the Huddersfield defender, who also created three chances and completed eight progressive runs with the ball, showing his ability both in possession and creative threat.

RM – Harry Wilson (Fulham) The creative playmaker grabbed another goal and an assist. He’s now closing in on getting the 'double double' (10+ goals and 10+ assists), needing just one more goal this season. Wilson’s finish for his goal was a lovely weighted chip, well worth watching back. CM – Danel Sinani (Huddersfield) Although he sat out the last couple of games, Sinani was quick to show why he should be in the side with two goal involvements this week. An excellent strike from outside the area for his goal, and an outstanding corner delivery for his assist. CM – Ravel Morrison (Derby) The talented midfielder showed why he was so highly-rated, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win for Derby this weekend. Rooney is getting the best out of the former Manchester United youth player. He could be vital in Derby's survival fight. LM – Josh Bowler (Blackpool) Bowler grabbed the only goal and notching 0.64 xG in a 1-0 win away at Stoke. The winger also showcased his ball carrying ability frequently, beating players with ease to record six completed dribbles.

