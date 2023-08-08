Liam Cooper sidelined for up to eight weeks as Leeds injury list grows

Leeds have confirmed that club captain Liam Cooper will be out for up to eight weeks with an injury picked up in Sunday's home draw with Cardiff.
The 31-year-old has ruptured a foot ligament landing awkwardly after scoring Leeds' first goal in the second-half of the contest.
Crysencio Summerville - who netted the equaliser in the fifth minute of added time - is also out for up to three weeks with a groin strain.
Leeds said in a statement: “Leeds United can confirm Liam Cooper ruptured his plantar fascia during Sunday’s 2-2 Sky Bet Championship draw with Cardiff City.
“As a result of the injury, the Whites captain is ruled out of action for up to eight weeks.
“Crysencio Summerville, who scored Sunday’s late equaliser, also picked up a groin strain during the match, ruling the winger out for up to three weeks.
“Junior Firpo is still recovering from torn lateral ligaments in his knee and is expected to be out for at least four more weeks.”
Daniel Farke is currently without 11 players through injury, with only three new faces added to his squad in the summer transfer window.
