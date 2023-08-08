Liam Cooper sidelined for up to eight weeks as Leeds injury list grows

Leeds have confirmed that club captain Liam Cooper will be out for up to eight weeks with an injury picked up in Sunday's home draw with Cardiff.

The 31-year-old has ruptured a foot ligament landing awkwardly after scoring Leeds' first goal in the second-half of the contest.

Crysencio Summerville - who netted the equaliser in the fifth minute of added time - is also out for up to three weeks with a groin strain.

Leeds said in a statement: “Leeds United can confirm Liam Cooper ruptured his plantar fascia during Sunday’s 2-2 Sky Bet Championship draw with Cardiff City.