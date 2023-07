Lewis Dunk boosts Brighton with new three-year deal

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk has signed a new three-year contract with the Premier League club.

Academy graduate Dunk went past the 400-appearance mark during the 2022-23 season and helped the Seagulls qualify for the Europa League with an excellent sixth-placed finish. Dunk’s previous terms with Brighton were due to expire in two years’ time, but he has flourished under Roberto De Zerbi and will now be contracted to the club until 2026.

The show goes on for the skipper! 📺🍿 pic.twitter.com/5VWj6VpHno — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 12, 2023

De Zerbi said: “Long live the captain! “I’m really happy he has signed this new contract. It’s good news for Lewis and the club.” Centre-back Dunk repeatedly received praise from his manager for his commitment during the final weeks of the last season, after playing through the pain to help Brighton qualify for Europe. It subsequently meant the defender had to pull out of the England squad for their June qualifiers.

The 🐐 is here for three more years! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9s2B1YXoqn — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) July 12, 2023