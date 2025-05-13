Leroy Sane: Five Premier League destinations for summer transfer

Leroy Sane is set to be one of the hottest free agents on the market this summer and a return to the Premier League for the German winger looks increasingly likely.

The 29-year-old former Manchester City winger has reportedly reached an impasse in negotiations with Bayern Munich over a new deal, meaning he is on course to be available for free at the end of the season. A two-time Premier League winner during his three-season stay at the Etihad earlier in his career, Sane has added four Bundesliga titles, two DFP Pokals and a World Club Cup to his impressive list of honours since signing for Bayern in a £41 million deal in 2020. And despite the fact that his 30s are fast approaching, the 69-cap Germany international remains at the peak of his powers. His return of 11 league goals from 29 appearances this term is the best tally of his career.

As such, Sane is said to be a target for several top clubs around Europe if Bayern cannot reach an agreement with the speedy attacker. Among those suitors are a number of clubs keen to bring him back to England’s top flight. Here are five Premier League teams who would be wise to make a move for Sane this summer. Gunners needing firepower According to Sky Germany, Arsenal are among Sane’s preferred destinations should his future lie away from the Allianz Arena. And given his pedigree, the feeling should be mutual. The Gunners’ title challenge has faltered this season in large part due to their lack of goals. Without a recognised striker leading the line at the Emirates this term, Kai Havertz – a converted attacking midfielder – is their top league scorer with just nine goals. While the acquisition of a top-class No.9 must be a priority for Mikel Arteta and new sporting director Andrea Berta this summer, they will need more than just one player to completely solve their lack of attacking threat and over-reliance on Bukayo Saka as both a scorer and a creator.

And given the likely astronomical cost required to sign one of their top centre-forward targets, picking up a player of Sane’s quality for no transfer fee would be smart business. One concern over any such move is Sane’s stylistic similarity to Saka, with both players being left-footed wingers who ordinarily start on the right flank and like to cut inside to threaten goal. But Sane most often lined up on the left wing during his City days and more than half of his starts for Bayern this season have come on that side, too. Sane could line up on the left flank for Arsenal, from where – as has been the case at Bayern this term – he is a more productive assist provider. Howe about it for a signing? As Newcastle close in on a return to the Champions League next season, Eddie Howe will be keen to bolster both the depth as quality of his squad. To that end, the Magpies’ rumoured interest in Sane makes sense.

Leroy Sane could support Alexander Isak

The German star has the versatility to play on either side of Howe’s front line, supporting star striker Alexander Isak through chance creation for the prolific Swede and by adding a further scoring threat to relieve some of the attacking burden the former Real Sociedad forward carries at St James’ Park. Sane’s presence would be a major boon to Newcastle’s hopes of progress upon their return to Europe’s top table, too. He boasts an outstanding record in the Champions League across his career, with 23 goals and 19 assists from 73 appearances. Yet another addition at Stamford Bridge Chelsea are another of Sane’s supposed favoured future clubs. And although the Blues already possess a wealth of attacking options, having an already-deep squad has not prevented them from making further big additions in recent years.

Enzo Maresca could use Leroy Sane next season...if he's still in charge

There are elements of Sane’s skillset that are conspicuously lacking within the current stockpile of talent at Stamford Bridge too. Cole Palmer (15) and Noni Madueke (seven) are the only players among the contingent of attacking midfielders and wingers at Enzo Maresca’s disposal who have scored more than four league goals this season. In addition to Sane’s goals, his experience could also be a difference-maker for Chelsea, as the majority of the signings they have made throughout their £1 billion-plus splurge under Todd Boehly’s ownership have been young, developmental projects. Amorim's rebuild project Currently 16th in the Premier League and clinging to their upcoming Europa League final showdown with Tottenham as their only route back into continental competition next term, Manchester United need an injection of quality in every department. They have been linked recently with expensive, Premier League-proven attacking additions in the form of Matheus Cunha, Liam Delap and Bryan Mbeumo.

Ruben Amorim will be aiming for a serious rebuild in the summer

Without the Champions League qualification that nothing short of a Europa League triumph with bring, however, it is likely the Red Devils’ summer spending will be limited. And so Sane might appeal as a more cost-effective alternative. Although four years older than both Cunha and Mbeumo, he has similar positional versatility, experience of playing as an inside-forward in the kind of three-at-the-back system Ruben Amorim utilises and a track record of productivity in the Premier League and in Europe. Villa's European charge (again) Sky Germany’s reporting claims that Sane desires a move to an ambitious club if he leaves Bayern this summer.

Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford have enjoyed loan spells at Villa

And while Arsenal and Chelsea were namechecked, it’s hard to argue that Aston Villa – despite not being an established Premier League super-power – are as ambitious and upwardly mobile as any side in England. Sane would make a sound choice of target for Villa, too, if they are unable or unwilling to turn the successful loan stays of Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio into permanent moves. The former City star would match the dynamism and creativity Rashford has displayed in his short Villa Park stint and the scoring ability and big-game pedigree of Asensio.