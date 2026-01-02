Leicester vs West Brom predictions, tips, best bets and Sky Bet Championship preview

Tom Carnduff's 25/26 tipping record: P/L: +33.48pts | ROI: 30% | Staked: 111pts | Returned: 144.48pts

Football betting tips: Sky Bet Championship 1pt Nathaniel Phillips to score anytime at 14/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Nathaniel Phillips to score 2+ goals at 175/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 GMT TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

'Failed to meet expectations' is how you'd categorise these two sides. Leicester sit 13th in the Sky Bet Championship table, six points adrift of the play-offs with West Brom looking over their shoulder at the relegation battle - seven points separates them and the bottom three. The Baggies have been absolutely woeful on the road. The 1-0 loss to Swansea on New Year's Day made it nine away games in a row which have ended in defeat. It's tough to side with this Leicester outfit though. Inconsistency is rife and they've only won three of their previous ten in front of their own supporters.

Goals have been a feature at least which is positive news for a neutral audience. Each of the Foxes' previous five have gone over 2.5 with no side seeing more than their 16 games hitting the target this season. Three of West Brom's previous five on the road saw the opposition netting three and this does have the potential to be another high-scoring affair. I am interested in one route to goal though. That comes for the visitors and it makes the 14/1 for NATHANIEL PHILLIPS TO SCORE ANYTIME worth investigating. The ex-Liverpool centre-back has three on his tally this season and he brings a significant aerial threat at set-piece situations. Phillips has returned at least one shot in 17 of his 24 league outings (71%) with two or more happening on seven occasions. There was a shot in the 1-1 draw between the sides at the end of September.

Ryan Mason's side are one of the league's most creative from corners and free-kicks. In fact, their expected goals (xG) created figure in this area ranks them third in the Championship (11.1 xG from 25 games). They are joint-fifth for actual goals scored. Leicester have conceded the sixth-highest amount of goals from set-pieces with their xG allowed from these situations ranking them 20th in terms of defending. Sheffield United's defender Japhet Tanganga struck from a corner in Leicester's last contest, with Derby's Matt Clarke registering a shot in the game before. Watford centre-back Mattie Pollock scored from three shots on Boxing Day. It's been a real problem even further back than the three most recent games. QPR's Jimmy Dunne had an effort on target from a corner on December 20 while both Ipswich centre-backs registered at least a shot the weekend prior. Considering Phillips' dominance in the air, he is capable of netting his fourth goal of the campaign on Monday night.