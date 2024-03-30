Leicester vs Norwich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Leicester to win from behind at 8/1 (BetVictor)
Leicester heading into this game sat outside of the top two is remarkable.
Enzo Maresca's men were 12 points clear of the play-offs just seven games ago, yet a run of one win in six has seen them slip down the Sky Bet Championship standings and, despite holding a game in-hand, the most vulnerable to missing out on automatic promotion.
Ipswich and Leeds keep going - the latter still unbeaten in the league in 2024 - but the Foxes' losses to teams not even in the play-off picture is a worry when we factor in their remaining fixtures.
Seeing a reminder of Leicester now being unable to break the points record following defeat at Bristol City felt sort of significant. They were on pace for 112 just six weeks ago, that's six clear of the current top tally.
Norwich should pose another tough test, and while the Canaries have been flying into the play-offs, their away form will give Leicester hope of victory.
Norwich are one of the best home sides in the division, but their performances and results on the road haven't matched those in front of their own supporters.
They are 17th in the away standings with just two wins from their last nine in the league. That run has included a defeat at Leeds and a draw with Ipswich - although the latter is, of course, their derby.
Despite their own poor form, the hosts should view this as winnable. Rather than take the short price, I'm intrigued by the 8/1 on LEICESTER TO WIN FROM BEHIND.
Four of their last six in the league have seen their opponents score first - three of those were goals in the first-half.
Considering the Foxes are 8/13, we wouldn't expect to see them go as big as 8/1 in-running unless it's late on. It depends on the flow of the game itself, but there is more appeal in this than the 15/8 on Norwich grabbing the first goal.
To give some further confidence to this, Norwich struck first in recent away gamers at Blackburn and Middlesbrough, they would go onto lose against the latter.
Will follow...
The quick turnaround between fixtures means that those unavailable for Friday may struggle to feature on Monday.
For the hosts, Kasey McAteer is definitely still out with the winger suffering from a hamstring issue, while striker Tom Cannon may also miss out after picking up an injury during the international break.
Ricardo Pereira made an appearance off the bench in Bristol, so he could be fit enough to start, while Maresca will have a dilemma of whether to rest Jamie Vardy.
Norwich remain without Dimitrios Giannoulis and Onel Hernandez, while Jonathan Rowe is a longer term absentee.
Leicester XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Iheanacho, Mavididi.
Norwich XI: Gunn; Stacey, Sorensen, Gibson, McCallum; Nunez, McLean; Sara, Barnes, Sainz; Sargent.
Odds correct at 1225 GMT (30/03/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.