Jack Stacey of Norwich City and Wilfred Ndidi of Leicester City

Leicester vs Norwich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Tom Carnduff
12:30 · SAT March 30, 2024

Football betting tips: Championship

1pt Leicester to win from behind at 8/1 (BetVictor)

Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 8/13 | Draw 16/5 | Away 4/1

Leicester heading into this game sat outside of the top two is remarkable.

Enzo Maresca's men were 12 points clear of the play-offs just seven games ago, yet a run of one win in six has seen them slip down the Sky Bet Championship standings and, despite holding a game in-hand, the most vulnerable to missing out on automatic promotion.

Ipswich and Leeds keep going - the latter still unbeaten in the league in 2024 - but the Foxes' losses to teams not even in the play-off picture is a worry when we factor in their remaining fixtures.

Leicester were beaten by Bristol City on Good Friday
Leicester were beaten by Bristol City on Good Friday

Seeing a reminder of Leicester now being unable to break the points record following defeat at Bristol City felt sort of significant. They were on pace for 112 just six weeks ago, that's six clear of the current top tally.

Norwich should pose another tough test, and while the Canaries have been flying into the play-offs, their away form will give Leicester hope of victory.

What are the best bets?

Norwich are one of the best home sides in the division, but their performances and results on the road haven't matched those in front of their own supporters.

They are 17th in the away standings with just two wins from their last nine in the league. That run has included a defeat at Leeds and a draw with Ipswich - although the latter is, of course, their derby.

Norwich celebrate victory over Plymouth

Despite their own poor form, the hosts should view this as winnable. Rather than take the short price, I'm intrigued by the 8/1 on LEICESTER TO WIN FROM BEHIND.

Four of their last six in the league have seen their opponents score first - three of those were goals in the first-half.

Considering the Foxes are 8/13, we wouldn't expect to see them go as big as 8/1 in-running unless it's late on. It depends on the flow of the game itself, but there is more appeal in this than the 15/8 on Norwich grabbing the first goal.

To give some further confidence to this, Norwich struck first in recent away gamers at Blackburn and Middlesbrough, they would go onto lose against the latter.

BuildABet

Will follow...

Team news

Enzo Maresca
Leicester boss Enzo Maresca

The quick turnaround between fixtures means that those unavailable for Friday may struggle to feature on Monday.

For the hosts, Kasey McAteer is definitely still out with the winger suffering from a hamstring issue, while striker Tom Cannon may also miss out after picking up an injury during the international break.

Ricardo Pereira made an appearance off the bench in Bristol, so he could be fit enough to start, while Maresca will have a dilemma of whether to rest Jamie Vardy.

Norwich remain without Dimitrios Giannoulis and Onel Hernandez, while Jonathan Rowe is a longer term absentee.

Predicted line-ups

Leicester XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Iheanacho, Mavididi.

Norwich XI: Gunn; Stacey, Sorensen, Gibson, McCallum; Nunez, McLean; Sara, Barnes, Sainz; Sargent.

Match facts

  • Leicester City have won their last three league games against Norwich City by an aggregate score of 7-1.
  • Norwich have lost two of their last three away league trips to Leicester (D1) since a 3-2 win in March 2011, which was also their last game at the King Power in the Championship.
  • This is Leicester City’s first league game on Easter Monday since a 2-0 defeat at Barnsley back in April 2013 – they won four in a row before that game between 2009 and 2012 on Easter Monday.
  • Norwich City have only lost one of their last nine league matches on Easter Monday (W6 D2), going down 4-1 at QPR in April 2018.
  • Leicester have lost six of their last eight league games played on April Fools’ Day (W1 D1), losing 2-1 to Crystal Palace last year.

Odds correct at 1225 GMT (30/03/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

