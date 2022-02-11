Sporting Life
Back our RequestABet for Leicester v West Ham in the Premier League

Leicester v West Ham tips: Sporting Life Request-A-Bet

By Tom Carnduff
15:18 · FRI February 11, 2022

Having successfully plundered the stats markets all season, Tom Carnduff builds Sporting Life's newly launched Super Sunday multiple, a Sky Bet-enhanced 14/1 RequestABet for Leicester v West Ham.

LEICESTER 17+ TACKLES: Leicester are regulars when it comes to tackles in the Premier League this season and their current form does little to suggest that these figures will drop. They sit 4th for average tackles per game with 18.1.

LEICESTER 3+ OFFSIDES: Perhaps it's the style of play or their desperation for goals given current struggles but the Foxes are also a prominent name in the offsides statistic. They sit 4th overall with 2.0 per game and that jumps up to 2.5 for home fixtures - only Manchester United (2.6) have more.

BOTH TEAMS 13+ SHOTS: We are focusing on the shots conceded more than taken between these two sides. Leicester have been averaging 12.7 shots per home game this season while conceding 16.8 - a league high. For West Ham, their 12.8 per away game is the 6th-best, while conceding 15.4.

5+ WEST HAM CORNERS: It could be expected when the Hammers are likely to edge it in terms of being on the front foot - alongside talented wide men in Jarrod Bowen and Saïd Benrahma. West Ham are 4th when it comes to total numbers of corners taken in the Premier League. On average, they take 5.67 corners per outing - with a huge total of 10 when they beat Leicester 4-1 earlier this season.

Sporting Life's RAB for Leicester v West Ham

Odds correct at 1510 GMT (11/02/22)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

