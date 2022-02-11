LEICESTER 17+ TACKLES: Leicester are regulars when it comes to tackles in the Premier League this season and their current form does little to suggest that these figures will drop. They sit 4th for average tackles per game with 18.1.

LEICESTER 3+ OFFSIDES: Perhaps it's the style of play or their desperation for goals given current struggles but the Foxes are also a prominent name in the offsides statistic. They sit 4th overall with 2.0 per game and that jumps up to 2.5 for home fixtures - only Manchester United (2.6) have more.

BOTH TEAMS 13+ SHOTS: We are focusing on the shots conceded more than taken between these two sides. Leicester have been averaging 12.7 shots per home game this season while conceding 16.8 - a league high. For West Ham, their 12.8 per away game is the 6th-best, while conceding 15.4.

5+ WEST HAM CORNERS: It could be expected when the Hammers are likely to edge it in terms of being on the front foot - alongside talented wide men in Jarrod Bowen and Saïd Benrahma. West Ham are 4th when it comes to total numbers of corners taken in the Premier League. On average, they take 5.67 corners per outing - with a huge total of 10 when they beat Leicester 4-1 earlier this season.