A dead rubber between Leicester and Norwich as we enter the closing part of the Premier League season. Liam Kelly has found a bet, however, picking the home side to bounce back.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1.5pts Leicester to win and Over 2.5 Goals in the match at 21/20 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Leicester are handed a perfect opportunity to bounce back from a dreadful run of form here, facing an already-relegated Norwich that appear to have thrown in the towel this season. The Canaries' performance at the weekend proved as much, hammered 4-0 at home by a reeling West Ham (xG: NOR 0.85 - 3.20 WHU), overtaking Leeds for most goals conceded this term (75) in the process.

While it's true that Leicester are also limping towards the end of the campaign, they'll welcome a fixture against the worst defensive and offensive team in the league, especially at home. Indeed, the Foxes enter this very winnable game at the King Power on a winless run of seven in all competitions, and a losing streak of three. Perhaps the 2-1 defeat to Everton (xG: LEI 1.80 - 1.66 EVE) can be attributed to a European hangover after being dumped out of the Europa Conference League by Roma last Thursday, but the murmurs of discontent at Leicester suggests their current level of form simply won't be accepted any longer.

Thankfully for Leicester, some of their attacking talent is expected to be back in the fold for this match-up. James Maddison and Jamie Vardy should both be available after missing out at the weekend. With that in mind, I'm happy to get the home team onside in a way that boosts their price from the long odds-on and back LEICESTER TO WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS IN THE MATCH at 21/20. Although Leicester to win to nil might be tempting for some, I wouldn't be trusting Brendan Rodgers' side to keep a clean sheet given their underlying defensive numbers. Leicester have averaged 1.91 expected goals against (xGA) per game this season after all. They are missing some important players at the back, too. Norwich are there for the taking at the moment, though, and Leicester are more than capable of taking advantage in convincing manner.

Leicester v Norwich best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Leicester to win and Over 2.5 Goals in the match at 21/20 (General) Score prediction: Leicester 3-0 Norwich (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) Odds correct at 1630 BST (09/05/22)