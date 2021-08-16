Bottom-of-the-table Norwich travel to the King Power to take on Leicester City, and Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, picking out his best bet.

The 2021/22 campaign has been far from ideal for Leicester thus far, currently residing in ninth position in the league and ten points outside the Champions League places. However, against Liverpool on Tuesday evening, Brendan Rodgers demonstrated exactly why he is so highly thought of as a manager, restricting Jurgen Klopp’s side and pulling off an impressive 1-0 victory. It was an important result for the Foxes, particularly after a 6-3 defeat to Manchester City prior, but looking at it from a contrasting perspective, Leicester actually won the second half against the Citizens, and could be considered to have a bit of momentum behind them. This then is the perfect game for the Foxes to enhance their current vein of form, taking on a fragile Norwich side who look destined to finish bottom of the Premier League.

It is now seven games without a win for Dean Smith, with each of the last five ending in defeat, but the manner in which the losses are coming must be a huge worry. The Canaries have now conceded 14 goals without reply, and if heavy defeats to a rejuvenated Tottenham, and a revitalised Arsenal, were somewhat excusable, a 3-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Tuesday was nothing short of poor. Smith will point to the issues Norwich have had with COVID-19, and it has undoubtedly been a difficult period for the Canaries, but the defeat at Selhurst Park was the third successive match in which the Norfolk-based side have failed to create more than 1.0 expected goals for (xGF).

In truth, it would be a huge surprise were Norwich to cause an upset in this match, but Leicester are an unappealingly short 4/11 for victory. Given the attacking issues, particularly recently, Norwich have had this season, a price of 21/20 about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE ‘NO’ makes much more appeal. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score 'NO' with Sky Bet The eight goals the Canaries have scored is the lowest across the top four English leagues, while an xGF per game of 0.93 ranks them bottom of the Premier League in terms of creativity. Leicester may have had defensive issues this season, but they managed to keep Liverpool at bay last time out, and the sheer lack of creativity as far as Norwich are concerned should make it relatively easy for the Foxes to record a clean sheet. Norwich have already failed to score in 13 of their 19 matches this season, with Both Teams to Score ‘NO’ landing on 68% of occasions. The Canaries have netted just three times on the road this season, twice against Brentford and once against Newcastle, with no side returning BTTS ‘NO’ in more away matches. Leicester matches may have averaged the most goals in the Premier League this term, but only Manchester City, Wolves and Tottenham have seen BTTS ‘NO’ click in more home matches than the Foxes, with three of Leicester’s five wins at home this season coming to nil.

Leicester v Norwich best bets and score prediction 1pt Both Teams to Score 'NO' at 21/20 (BetVictor) Score prediction: Leicester 2-0 Norwich (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

