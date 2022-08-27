Manchester United head to Leicester on Thursday looking to make it three straight wins. Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, selecting his best bets.

Everything looks rosy again at Manchester United after they made it back-to-back wins at the weekend, and I think they have a great opportunity to make it a hat-trick on Thursday. Leicester are a team in chaos at the moment, both on and off the pitch, but even so, the price about an away win is too short, so given the issues the Foxes have, pivoting to the goals market appeals.

Brendan Rodgers' side were better in attack last week at Chelsea, though were aided by the fact they played against 10-men for over an hour and were chasing the game. Prior to that performance in which they had racked up 1.89 xGF, the Foxes had struggled greatly going forward in terms of xG, scoring five times in their opening three contests from chances equating to 1.61 xGF - an unsustainable process. Leicester have been even worst at the back. Since the start of the 21/22 season (total of 42 games), the Foxes have allowed 1.88 xGA per game.

*Blue=good, Orange=bad -> navy lines indicate new season It's no surprise then that they have kept only seven clean sheets in that span, while shipping 2+ goals in 23 of those 42 matches - 55% of the time. Fortunately, I guess, visitors Manchester United have started the season looking incredibly leaky themselves, allowing 1.70 xGA per game through four matches. Erik ten Hag's side were fortunate to keep a clean sheet at Southampton at the weekend, conceding chances equating to 1.61 xGA, and more of the same here should see a Leicester side with quality forwards score at least once. United have started to find a flow in attack that should mean they expose Leicester's defence a lot on Thursday, so BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS looks the standout bet here. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet This bet has landed in 25 of Leicester's last 42 league games (60%), and given the underlying numbers of both teams, it should go close again.

Leicester v Manchester United best bets and preview 2pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 19/20 (10bet) Score prediction: Leicester 1-2 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1300 BST (30/08/22)