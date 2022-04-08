Joe Rindl is backing Crystal Palace with his best bet as he previews the Eagles' trip to Leicester City in the Premier League.

What can we expect of Leicester? Brendan Rodgers’ men are coming off the back of two hard-fought draws in the Premier League against Manchester United, and in the Europa Conference League against PSV Eindhoven. Chances were at a premium last time out when the Foxes were held to a goalless draw at the King Power against PSV, the team ranked second in the Eredivisie. And with the return leg only four days away in the Netherlands, Leicester will likely prioritise their European campaign as the best opportunity for Europa League qualification this season. After all Leicester are currently 10th, 14 points off the top six and let's face it, just playing for pride now in the league. They’re also riddled with injuries with striker Jamie Vardy, defender Ryan Bertrand, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and goalkeeper Danny Ward all ruled out this weekend. I don’t give them much hope.

Crystal Palace are the Premier League shock this season. Their 3-0 win over Arsenal last Monday is yet another positive in a campaign that keeps on giving. That win was fully justified too, with Palace winning the expected goals battle 1.63 to 1.15 despite sitting back after taking an early lead. It also moved them above Leicester into ninth on goal difference. A top 10 finish is looking very likely. Patrick Vieira’s side, who also have an FA Cup semi-final to look forward to, are on a six-match unbeaten run, having won their last two matches by a scoreline of 7-0. They also held champions Manchester City to a goalless draw last month, in doing so becoming the only the second side so far this season not to have been beaten by the title favourites.

With Leicester likely to rotate with their attention turned towards midweek, CRYSTAL PALACE TO WIN is the value bet at 21/10 with Unibet. CLICK HERE to back Crystal Palace to win with Sky Bet Incredibly, Infogol’s expected points table has Leicester as huge overachievers, Rodgers’ side should be 17th if expected scorelines had their way. Leicester may have played two games fewer than most, which skews the table, but still, that’s a remarkable fall for the side that has finished fifth in the last two Premier League seasons. I think Leicester will get found out this weekend. Palace should be backed with confidence.

Score prediction: Leicester 0-2 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)