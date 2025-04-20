Leicester relegated from Premier League after home defeat by Liverpool

Substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold returned from injury to clinch a late 1-0 win for Liverpool that relegated Leicester and moved the Reds to within three points of clinching the Premier League title.
The England defender, who is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer, has been missing with an ankle issue since early March but sprung from the bench to fire home and finally break a stubborn Foxes resistance in the 76th minute.
He immediately removed his shirt in celebration in what is likely to be the last defining act of his near-20-year association with his hometown club.
Liverpool now know that victory over Tottenham at Anfield next Sunday will take them level with Manchester United on 20 top-flight titles with four matches to spare.
They may not even need to win however, with Arsenal hosting FA Cup semi-finalists Crystal Palace in midweek.
As for Leicester, who showed plenty of fight in both hitting the woodwork and having a goal disallowed, they return to the Championship after just one underwhelming season back in the Premier League.
