Leicester relegated from Premier League after home defeat by Liverpool

The England defender, who is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in the summer, has been missing with an ankle issue since early March but sprung from the bench to fire home and finally break a stubborn Foxes resistance in the 76th minute.

He immediately removed his shirt in celebration in what is likely to be the last defining act of his near-20-year association with his hometown club.

Liverpool now know that victory over Tottenham at Anfield next Sunday will take them level with Manchester United on 20 top-flight titles with four matches to spare.

They may not even need to win however, with Arsenal hosting FA Cup semi-finalists Crystal Palace in midweek.

As for Leicester, who showed plenty of fight in both hitting the woodwork and having a goal disallowed, they return to the Championship after just one underwhelming season back in the Premier League.