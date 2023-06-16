Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Royal Ascot
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Enzo Maresca in discussion with Bernardo Silva

Leicester close to appointing Enzo Maresca as new manager

By Sporting Life
12:59 · FRI June 16, 2023

Leicester have reached a verbal agreement with Manchester City assistant manager Enzo Maresca to be come their new manager.

Manchester City's assistant manager was offered the job on Thursday and he has accepted that offer.

However, there are still details to finalise and contractual issues to sort before Maresca is confirmed as the Foxes' next boss.

Leicester have been searching for a new boss since parting ways with Dean Smith, who was appointed on a short-term contract in April but was unable to save the club from relegation to the Championship during his eight games in charge.

Smith replaced Rodgers, who departed after four years as manager, during which Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Rodgers is now set to be appointed as Celtic manager for a second time.

Maresca worked as an assistant at West Ham, Sevilla and Ascoli before taking on the role of U23 manager at City.

The Italian won the league during his sole season in the role before taking charge of Parma.

However, the 43-year-old lasted just a few months before being sacked by the Serie B side, after which he returned to City, this time as Pep Guardiola's No 2 following Juanma Lillo's exit.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS