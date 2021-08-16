Sporting Life
Leicester celebrate after Ademola Lookman's goal against Liverpool
Leicester 1-0 Liverpool: Ademola Lookman seals victory for Foxes

By Sporting Life
22:12 · TUE December 28, 2021

Ademola Lookman stunned wasteful Liverpool as Leicester dealt a damaging blow to their title hopes.

Infogol xG: 0.74-2.23

The substitute struck to snatch a 1-0 win which ended the Reds’ 10-game unbeaten run and was just their second defeat of the season.

Liverpool should have been 2-0 up before then, Mohamed Salah missing his first Premier League penalty in four years and Sadio Mane blowing an excellent second-half chance.

The Foxes made them pay as Jurgen Klopp’s second-placed side dropped crucial points in the title race to sit six points behind Manchester City.

Victory breathed fresh life into the Foxes as they rose to ninth and five points off the top six after a difficult December which had seen them win just one of their previous six games and drop out of the Europa League.

