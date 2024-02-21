Sporting Life
Leeds' Georginio Rutter

Leeds vs Leicester betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
19:17 · WED February 21, 2024

Football betting tips: Championship

2pts Under 2.5 goals at 21/20 (General)

Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 1/1 | Draw 13/5 | Away 13/5

Do we have a Sky Bet Championship title race on our hands?

Prior to the weekend, the answer would have been an unequivocal no but Leicester's loss at home to Middlesbrough on Saturday, combined with victories for the chasing pack, has opened the door. The Foxes title procession doesn’t look as much of a cruise as originally thought.

What is more, Leeds are the favourites on Friday and victory would move them to within six points of the leaders putting Daniel Farke’s side back into the title picture.

It must be said, Leicester start the weekend 1/6 on to win the league, Enzo Maresca has a swashbuckling start to the campaign to thank for this. The Foxes won 13 of their opening 14 matches but with some dicey performances across the campaign, a regression has felt inevitable.

The Foxes have shipped an xGA of 31.2 suggesting they have been somewhat fortunate to only concede 26 times.

Given the magnitude of this fixture, the Championship outright market may be worth a look ahead of Friday nights clash.

  • 1/6 - Leicester
  • 13/2 - Leeds
  • 18/1 - Ipswich, Southampton

Odds correct at 1530 GMT (21/02/23)

What are the best bets?

The myriad of offensive options for Leeds means their stoic backline is perhaps overlooked but no side has conceded fewer goals in the Championship this season (26) and it is this stubborn backline which has provided the foundation for a run of eight league wins in a row.

Daniel Farke’s side have not lost a game since the turn of the year, they have scored 18 goals over that period but only conceded once. Will Keane strike for Preston was the last time Leeds picked the ball out of their net and there has been 562 minutes of action since.

Farke

With 39 points on offer after this game, the title won't be decided at Elland road, the importance of the match will not be lost on either sets of players though.

This, combined with the two sides' solid defensive records could lead to a stalemate as two of the division's best sides cancel each other out. At odds against, backing UNDER 2.5 GOALS appeals.

BuildABet @ 17/2

  • Leeds to win
  • Crysencio Summerville to score anytime
  • Georginio Rutter 1+ assist

Summerville

Three goals off the pace, the Championship top goalscorer accolade may elude CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE this season but with 15 goals, the attacker is certainly making a fist of it.

He has formed some partnership with GEORGINIO RUTTER with seven of the Frenchman’s 10 assists setting up Summerville.

Combining a Summerville goal, a Rutter assist with a Leeds win provides some interest this Friday.

Team news

Leeds have five absentees with Stuart Dallas, Pascal Struijk, Karl Darlow, Sam Bryam or Patrick Bamford unavailable on Friday.

Bamford will be missed, the frontman recently found his feet and has scored four times in his last six league starts. Joel Piroe should spearhead the hosts attack with a trio of Willy Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville operating in behind him.

Gnonto’s form means Daniel James may have to settle for a spot on the bench.

Bamford
Leeds' frontman Patrick Bamford

Kelechi Iheanacho has returned from the African Cup of Nations to bolster Leicetser’s attack. The striker will have to settle for a spot on the bench at Elland Road with Patson Daka preferred upfront.

Wilfred Ndidi is still unavailable so Harry Winks and Kieran Dewsbury-Hall will start in the hosts midfield.

Predicted line-ups

Leeds: Meslier; Gray, Rodon, Ampadu, Firpo; Gruev, Kamara; Gnonto, Rutter, Summerville; Piroe.

Leicester: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Praet, McAteer; Daka.

Odds correct at 1530 GMT (21/02/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

