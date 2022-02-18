Leeds welcome rivals Manchester United to Elland Road on Sunday and Tom Carnduff has two best bets for the contest.

Football betting tips: Premier League 1pt Leeds to have 23+ tackles at 9/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Manchester United (-1 handicap) to beat Leeds at 23/10 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The main interest in the Premier League on Sunday comes at Elland Road as Leeds welcome rivals Manchester United. The visitors are looking to secure Champions League football next year while Marcelo Bielsa's side have survival as their main priority. Manchester United have had Leeds' number since their return to the Premier League with two wins from their three meetings. It was two hammerings as well - 5-1 and 6-2 - while their sole meeting in West Yorkshire finished 0-0. The bookmakers favour the away side in this contest and Leeds' lengthy injury list and recent results makes it hard to disagree. Ralf Rangnick's men come into the side on the back of two strong attacking showings - 2.47 xG v Southampton and 2.49 xG v Brighton - and that will spell trouble for a struggling Leeds defence.

Kick-off time: 14:00 GMT, Sunday TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event Leeds 14/5 | Draw 29/10 | Manchester United 17/20

"BIELSA HAS TO GO!" | Premier League Best Bets

If it is an away win, you feel that it will be a comfortable one. Leeds have the ability to surprise and pull out unexpected performances - such as recent games against Aston Villa and West Ham - but they can be brushed aside with little issue. While the price on an away win looks decent enough, there is further appeal in backing MANCHESTER UNITED ON THE -1 HANDICAP at over double the odds. 23/10 is available with a few bookmakers. CLICK HERE to back Manchester United on the -1 handicap with Sky Bet Backing the -1 handicap result would have won in four of Leeds' last five defeats. Three of those were against teams currently in the top-four picture too. Even last season, when Leeds were actually an outside shout for European football at points, they did have games where they were beaten by a two-goal margin by teams higher in the table. It may not be the six goals we've seen in one game last season but it could end up being comfortable enough in a high-scoring game overall. Infogol rates Over 3.5 Goals as a 41% chance - we should see that hit here.

Daniel James looks to win back possession for Leeds

One stats bets that has caught my eye involves tackles. Without trying to get too much into English football's favourite metric - which is of course PASSIONS - the Elland Road atmosphere should see this figure go higher than usual. The Leeds crowd have waited for this fixture for a long time and a high-tackle team will get drawn into the crowd noise. Only Everton (19.1) see more tackles per game than Leeds (19.0) in the Premier League this season. At a best price of 9/2, we're backing LEEDS 23+ TACKLES on Sunday. CLICK HERE to back Leeds 23+ tackles with Sky Bet It's hard to make real comparisons given the fact that both games last season saw no fans in attendance but the 5-1 result at Old Trafford on opening day saw Leeds make 23. Over the two games last season, they had a combined 46.

Leeds v Manchester United best bets and score prediction 1pt Leeds to have 23+ tackles at 9/2 (Sky Bet)

1pt Manchester United (-1 handicap) to beat Leeds at 23/10 (General) Score prediction: Leeds 1-3 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 12/1) Odds correct at 1210 GMT (18/02/22)

ALSO READ: Is Raphinha too good for Leeds