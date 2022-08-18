Under their American boss, Leeds' strategy is to cause chaos with their intensity, their press and their counter press. This means they thrive without the ball and struggle to control fixtures.

Despite their impressive points haul, Chelsea are an entirely different proposition and Jesse Marsch’s side have failed to convince thus far.

This will be the hosts first proper test of the campaign having already faced Wolves and Southampton, picking up four points.

A prime example of this being their 2-2 draw at St Mary’s. Leeds conceded twice in the final 20 minutes, squandering their two goal advantage after failing to maintain a grasp on the fixture.

Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas are absent for this match and with Patrick Bamford and Liam Cooper injury doubts the majority of the old guard might not feature on Sunday.

Rodrigo is thriving in a slightly different role, scoring three goals. Marc Roca, Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson have also all shone in this newlook side but the metrics United concede are still worryingly high.

Leeds have lost the xG battle in both of their opening two games, conceding 29 shots in the process which is the fifth most in the EPL, and have shipped an average of 1.85 goals per game under March.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea look to kill sides with possession, often controlling fixtures, providing an interesting contrast to Marsch.

Last campaign the Blues won 90% of their games against sides in the bottom half on the road with 75% of their 20 games vs the basement boys seeing Chelsea win and the match featuring less then five goals.

This is why at the price available backing CHELSEA TO WIN/ UNDER 4.5 GOALS appeals.