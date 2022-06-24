Who is Leeds target Cody Gakpo?

The 23-year-old finished 21/22 on 21 goals and 15 assists in 46 games in all competitions, inevitably attracting Premier League interest.

The Eindhoven youth academy graduate has been with the club all his life and made the long-awaited step up to the first team in 2018.

Leeds are planning for life without Brazil star Raphinha, who is a rumoured target for Barcelona, Tottenham and Arsenal amongst others, with the Elland Road club reportedly holding out for £65m.

Gakpo and Bruges' Charles De Ketelaere have been earmarked by Fabrizio Romano as potential replacements for the Yorkshire side, who have already been busy in the transfer window.

They have signed RB Salzburg duo Brenden Aaronson (£22m) and Rasmus Kristensen (£10m), along with Bayern Munich's Marc Roca (£10m).

We take a look at what Gakpo would bring to Jesse Marsch's new-look side.

Composure is key

In the past two seasons, Gakpo has maintained consistency in his overall output, scoring seven league goals in the 19/20 and 20/21 season. In 21/22 he finished with 12 goals.