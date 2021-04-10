Premier League review: Man City shocked by Leeds; Liverpool beat Aston Villa and Chelsea thrash Crystal Palace

A review of Saturday's action in the Premier League, where ten-man Leeds United shocked Manchester City as Liverpool and Chelsea both win.

Manchester City 1-2 Leeds

Stuart Dallas scored a late winner as ten-man Leeds shocked champions-elect Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. The Northern Irishman raced onto a fine through ball from Ezgjan Alioski and flicked past Ederson for his second goal of the game in injury time. City had been pressing for a winner having finally taken advantage of Liam Cooper’s sending-off to cancel out Dallas’ 42nd-minute opener through Ferran Torres 15 minutes from time. Cooper was dismissed in the final minute of the first half for a poor challenge on Gabriel Jesus following a VAR review. The result left City, who had dominated most of the game, still needing 11 points to secure their third title in the space of four seasons. READ FULL REPORT AND WATCH HIGHLIGHTS HERE

Liverpool 2-1 Aston Villa

Trent Alexander-Arnold scores against Aston Villa

Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold found himself in the spotlight for the third time in a week as his added-time winner against Aston Villa kept Liverpool’s Champions League qualification hopes alive. The England defender, watched by national team boss Gareth Southgate who left him out of his squad for the recent World Cup qualifiers, rifled home a shot to snatch a 2-1 Premier League victory and end the Reds’ worst home league run in their history. After six-successive defeats, Jurgen Klopp’s side registered their first home league win in four months as they recovered from going behind to Ollie Watkins’ opener with Mohamed Salah scoring his 19th league goal of the season – the first from open play at Anfield in 2021 after a drought of almost 13 hours. But it was Alexander-Arnold – who had starred in the win against Arsenal last weekend but erred in the midweek 3-1 Champions League defeat to Real Madrid – who stole the headlines with a fearsome strike for only his second of the season.

Crystal Palace 1-4 Chelsea

