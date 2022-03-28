Leeds striker Patrick Bamford could miss the remainder of the Premier League campaign following an injury sustained in the Whites' 3-2 win over Wolves.
The forward is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks due to a problem on the sole of his foot.
Bamford was withdrawn in the 23rd minute of the contest at Molineux - one Leeds won 3-2 having been 2-0 down on the hour mark.
He was a key figure for the Elland Road club as they finished 9th last season. However, Bamford has featured just nine times in 2021/22 due to hamstring and ankle issues.
Leeds’ head of medicine and performance Rob Price said on the club's website: “(Bamford) has played with a plantar fascia injury for the last 12 months.
“Despite treatment and a prolonged period of rehabilitation, the injury has progressed from a partial tear to a full rupture.
“Injuries to the plantar fascia are notoriously difficult to manage, but all concerned are confident that he will make a full recovery from this injury in good time.
“What (Bamford) needs is a period of rest and rehabilitation to allow his body to fully recover.”