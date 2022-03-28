Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Features
Transfer Centre
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Leeds striker Patrick Bamford receives medical treatment at Wolves
Leeds striker Patrick Bamford receives medical treatment at Wolves

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford set for absence of six weeks due to injury

By Tom Carnduff
07:37 · MON March 28, 2022

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford could miss the remainder of the Premier League campaign following an injury sustained in the Whites' 3-2 win over Wolves.

The forward is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks due to a problem on the sole of his foot.

Bamford was withdrawn in the 23rd minute of the contest at Molineux - one Leeds won 3-2 having been 2-0 down on the hour mark.

He was a key figure for the Elland Road club as they finished 9th last season. However, Bamford has featured just nine times in 2021/22 due to hamstring and ankle issues.

Download the Sporting Life app

Leeds’ head of medicine and performance Rob Price said on the club's website: “(Bamford) has played with a plantar fascia injury for the last 12 months.

“Despite treatment and a prolonged period of rehabilitation, the injury has progressed from a partial tear to a full rupture.

“Injuries to the plantar fascia are notoriously difficult to manage, but all concerned are confident that he will make a full recovery from this injury in good time.

“What (Bamford) needs is a period of rest and rehabilitation to allow his body to fully recover.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?
Email

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS