The forward is expected to be sidelined for a minimum of six weeks due to a problem on the sole of his foot.

Bamford was withdrawn in the 23rd minute of the contest at Molineux - one Leeds won 3-2 having been 2-0 down on the hour mark.

He was a key figure for the Elland Road club as they finished 9th last season. However, Bamford has featured just nine times in 2021/22 due to hamstring and ankle issues.