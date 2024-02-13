Leeds move into second in Sky Bet Championship as Southampton finally lose

Leeds swept aside Swansea 4-0 to claim a seventh-consecutive Sky Bet Championship victory and equal their biggest win of the season.

The hosts were left facing an uphill battle that proved well beyond them after Crysencio Summerville and former Swansea striker Joel Piroe struck inside the opening 10 minutes. Wilfried Gnonto added a brace to make it four goals in as many games, with Daniel Farke's side maintaining their push for an automatic promotion spot in style.

Leeds had four former Swansea players in their matchday squad. Joe Rodon was at the heart of the defence and Piroe was drafted in to the attack after Patrick Bamford was injured during the warm-up. Wales internationals Connor Roberts and Daniel James – fit again after three weeks out with a hip injury – were among the substitutes. Relegation clouds were starting to hover over Swansea but they had been lifted by their weekend win at Hull, their first league success under Luke Williams at the fifth attempt. The Welsh club’s feel-good factor quickly evaporated as Leeds cut through them at will in the opening stages and showed a ruthless edge in front of goal to match.

Second-half goals from Sam Bell, Rob Dickie and Harry Cornick put a dent in Southampton's bid for automatic promotion as Bristol City won an entertaining clash 3-1 at Ashton Gate. The home side grabbed a 52nd-minute lead when Anis Mehmeti and Jason Knight exchanged passes on the right of the box and Mehmeti crossed low for Bell to net from six yards. Centre-back Dickie rose above the Saints defence to head home a Joe Williams corner from the left after 72 minutes and Cornick set the seal on an impressive City display by lashing home an 82nd-minute cross from fellow substitute Ross McCrorie.

Southampton had to wait until stoppage time to reply when Adam Armstrong netted from the spot following a foul on Kyle Walker-Peters, but it was far too late as their 25-game unbeaten run finally came to an end. The visitors could have no complaints after failing to find a finish to match some slick passing moves. It was Liam Manning’s best win since replacing Nigel Pearson as City boss.