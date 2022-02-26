The pair combined for the 37th time when Kane superbly assisted Son’s late strike, moving clear of Chelsea pair Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

It was a fitting end to a comprehensive win for Antonio Conte’s side, who laid the foundation for the win with three goals in the opening 27 minutes as Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski and Kane got on the scoresheet.

Spurs’ produced an impressive response to Conte’s midweek rant, where the Italian cast doubt over his future after a 1-0 loss at Burnley by suggesting he was not “good enough” to fix Spurs’ problems, but the focus is now on Marcelo Bielsa’s position.

Leeds have lost their last four games, conceding 17 goals in the process, and they will be looking nervously over their shoulder with teams below them picking up points.

The win for Spurs probably comes too late to resurrect their top four hopes, but they are still in the race for European football.

A reaction was always on the cards after Conte’s comments and they delivered by taking a 2-0 lead inside the opening 15 minutes against a team who were devoid of defensive capability.

They opened the floodgates in just the ninth minute as Harry Winks set Ryan Sessegnon free down the left and his cross was perfect for Doherty arriving at the far post.