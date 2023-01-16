Each day we pick out a player and cut through the noise to give analytical, objective insight. Monday's focus is on Leandro Trossard.

Age: 28

28 Position: Winger

Winger Club: Brighton

Brighton Country: Belgium Leandro Trossard's revitalised spell of form under Roberto De Zerbi's guidance was a short-lived one. Five of the forward's seven goals in the Premier League have come since the managerial switch - a player who has demonstrated flexibility and understanding of various tactical set-ups. The likelihood of a January move has developed through methods not relating to performance, but attitude. Seemingly banished from the Brighton squad as confirmed by the Seagulls boss last week. “I don’t know what is the problem. I want to be clear, I am open with him to take a step back and listen to him but he has to understand with me, I want only players who work hard and play for the team 100 per cent," he confirmed.

On the pitch, Trossard has been an attacking leader for Albion. His seven league goals is the most of any player in this squad, while only Pascal Groß and Solly March have returned more assists (2). His 4.62 xG is also the highest among this group of players - an impressive total when we consider that he isn't on penalty duty for the club. In fact, Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Leeds' Rodrigo are the only players to score more for clubs sitting outside of the top-six The 2.4 shots per game average is another metric where he claims top spot for Brighton, but his 1.7 dispossessed and 2.4 unsuccessful touches averages are slight causes for concern.