League Two tips: Walsall vs Salford predictions, best bets & preview

Football betting tips: League Two
1pt Draw at 14/5 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Sven Sprangler to be carded at 10/3 (William Hill)
Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Monday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
Walsall are the only unbeaten side in the EFL (W4 D7) and could move second, ahead of Barnet on goal-difference and three points off leaders Salford, with a win on Monday.
That record will be put under some scrutiny with League Two's table toppers in town.
After a slow start to the season the Ammies have clicked into gear. They lost their first three league games, only scoring one goal, but have since gone unbeaten in the league (W8 D1) and won their last six on the spin.
Peter Cklamovski's side are now 7/4 favourites for the title.
They’re very fine margin though. Nine of their 12 games have been settled by a single goal or less, they rank 19th for xG (15.0), have an xG difference of +1.6 (10th) and the third best defence in the division (xGA 13.3).
And when you look at all that, it suggests Monday’s visitors are running a little hot, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if there was nothing to split them and Walsall.
The Saddlers have an identical xG difference (+1.6), marginally better attacking output (17.6 xG) and a marginally worse defence (16.0 xGA). Interestingly, the pair sit side-by-side in terms of xPTS.
In terms of the actual data, the important stuff, Walsall have drawn the joint-most games in the division (7). And at 14/5, THE DRAW is the bet here.
As this is live on the tele, a few firms have priced up player cards and at 10/3, SVEN SPRANGLER’s price TO BE CARDED looks a touch big.
He has a cards per 90 average of 0.36 and has picked up 10 cards across 29 League Two appearances, three of which have come in his last four starts.
Spangler dropped to the bench in Walsall’s 3-0 win over Oldham though so it is worth keeping an eye on team news on Monday.
Referee Martin Coy dished out two cards in the only fourth tier game he has taken charge of this season but he awarded five or more in four of his 10 appearances last term, including three red cards.
Odds correct at 11:30 GMT (26/10/26)
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