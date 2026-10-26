League Two tips: Walsall vs Salford predictions, best bets & preview

Walsall are the only unbeaten side in the EFL (W4 D7) and could move second, ahead of Barnet on goal-difference and three points off leaders Salford, with a win on Monday.

That record will be put under some scrutiny with League Two's table toppers in town.

After a slow start to the season the Ammies have clicked into gear. They lost their first three league games, only scoring one goal, but have since gone unbeaten in the league (W8 D1) and won their last six on the spin.

Peter Cklamovski's side are now 7/4 favourites for the title.

They’re very fine margin though. Nine of their 12 games have been settled by a single goal or less, they rank 19th for xG (15.0), have an xG difference of +1.6 (10th) and the third best defence in the division (xGA 13.3).