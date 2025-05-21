League Two play-off final tips and predictions: Walsall vs Wimbledon best bets and preview

Football betting tips: League Two play-off final
1pt Walsall to win in 90 minutes at 15/8 (General)
1pt George Hall to score in 90 minutes at 6/1 (BetVictor, Sky Bet)
1pt George Hall 2+ shots on target at 10/1 (Ladbrokes)
Kick-off: 15:01 BST, Monday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Jake Osgathorpe
All the talk heading into the play-offs was about Walsall bottling the league. The Saddlers were streets clear at the top and crumbled, winning just two of 20 before a final day success, with their fall off going down as one of the biggest collapses of all time.
But.
The underlying data suggested that they were extremely unlucky to pick up just 14 points from their final 15 outings - the fifth fewest - where just one more point would have seen them automatically promoted, with Mat Sadler's men collecting the sixth most expected points (23.1) over that span.
So, based on that, we shouldn't have been too surprised to see them beat hottly-tipped Chesterfield twice in the semi-finals, and now that they have won three in a row, there's every chance the confidence is back.
Now, Walsall were the main talking point heading into the play-offs, but not enough was being made of Wimbledon's own abysmal form. They actually collected only three more points than the Saddlers over the last 15 games, but their poor results were thoroughly deserved.
They sat 17th for expected points in that period with a negative xG process (-0.22 xGD per game), and were fortunate to win the first-leg against Notts County.
It will be a grind of a game, as most Wimbledon matches are, but at the prices, I think we have to back WALSALL TO WIN IN 90 MINUTES given they are priced as outsiders.
The Saddlers won the first meeting when they were in red-hot form, and drew away from home when completely bereft of it, being the better team on both occasions.
Perhaps crucially, they limited the Dons to very few chances in both meetings (0.73 and 0.91 xG), and that foundation could provide the key to success on Monday in a game I think will be all about whether Walsall can break their opponents down.
Tom Carnduff
With a current return of 1-1 having taken Sheffield United and Charlton for play-offs success, I still can't quite call how League Two will go.
I'm leaning more towards Walsall but both sides have strengths and weaknesses which could ultimately decide which way it goes.
Instead, I'll head towards the goalscorer market even if this one has the potential to be a contest with little action.
GEORGE HALL played in an advanced role during both play-off ties, and given the success they had there, the likelihood is he remains in that position for Wembley.
Two bookmakers go 6s on a GOAL ANYTIME (that, of course, only meaning normal time), with others offering 11/2, both are fine prices.
His place in attacking midfield led to five shots and a goal when they beat Crewe on final day with an effort on target in the first leg win at Chesterfield.
The Birmingham loanee has had to deal with injuries but he's now on a four game run in this role and you'd expect him to have some involvement in their attacking output.
And in case we see a repeat of that Crewe outing in terms of shot volume, I'll also side with 2+ SHOTS ON TARGET at an eye-catching 10s.
As I've said previously, there's something about those big Wembley goals which may tempt players into trying to strike.
Odds correct at 1840 BST (25/05/25)
