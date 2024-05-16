Tom, Jake, Jimmy and Gab assess each team's hopes before giving their verdicts on Sunday's final at Wembley as well some best bets.

Sky Bet EFL expert Gab Sutton joins the This Week's Acca team to preview the League Two play-off final between Crawley and Crewe.

