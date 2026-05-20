League One play-off final tips: Bolton vs Stockport predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Play-off finals 1pt Ollie Norwood to score anytime at 15/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power) 0.5pt Norwood to score first at 20/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Norwood 1+ assists at 11/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt No goalscorer at 12/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Sunday, 13:00 BST TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Can Bolton finally escape Sky Bet League One? The Trotters have finished between ninth and third in their five third-tier seasons since being promoted from League Two in 2021. This is their third play-off campaign and second time in the final, two years on from a surprise Wembley defeat by Oxford. Victory for Steven Schumacher's men would mark a return to the Championship for the first time since 2019; recent in comparison to their opponents. Stockport last played at that level 24 years ago and had dropped all the way down to the sixth tier of English football by 2014. They spent six seasons in National North before being transformed by a takeover from local businessman Mark Stott and the later appointment of Dave Challinor, who is seeking his third promotion as manager.

There are lots of similarities about these teams and it's no surprise the bookies can't split them with each 10/11 to lift the trophy. Bolton dominated the pair's meeting at Edgeley Park on opening weekend but lost 2-0, with Stockport scoring early and late from their only shots on target. A very even April fixture ended in a 2-2 draw. Both were favourites to win their play-off semi-finals and, odd scare aside, did so with ease as Bradford and Stevenage were unable to find the net. A lack of consistency cost the duo an automatic promotion push, with Stockport hampered by injuries - exemplified by a defensive crisis that led to top scorer Kyle Wootton moving from centre-forward to centre-back for their final nine matches of the season - and Bolton simply too wasteful in front of goal. Remarkably from the Hatters' perspective, what began as an emergency solution is now well settled, as Wootton dealt with a very physical Stevenage team over two legs as though he were a long-time centre-half, and added a goal from a corner for good measure. Bolton's run of W4 D8 L3 over their final 15 matches saw them slip down to fifth, but performance-wise they have been strong, topping League One's underlying data charts with 82 expected points - five clear of champions Lincoln. They took chances at key moments in the semi-final - but who is likeliest to do so on Sunday?