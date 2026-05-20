League One play-off final tips: Bolton vs Stockport predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Play-off finals
1pt Ollie Norwood to score anytime at 15/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power)
0.5pt Norwood to score first at 20/1 (Sky Bet)
1pt Norwood 1+ assists at 11/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
0.5pt No goalscorer at 12/1 (bet365)
Kick-off: Sunday, 13:00 BST
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
Can Bolton finally escape Sky Bet League One?
The Trotters have finished between ninth and third in their five third-tier seasons since being promoted from League Two in 2021. This is their third play-off campaign and second time in the final, two years on from a surprise Wembley defeat by Oxford.
Victory for Steven Schumacher's men would mark a return to the Championship for the first time since 2019; recent in comparison to their opponents.
Stockport last played at that level 24 years ago and had dropped all the way down to the sixth tier of English football by 2014.
They spent six seasons in National North before being transformed by a takeover from local businessman Mark Stott and the later appointment of Dave Challinor, who is seeking his third promotion as manager.
There are lots of similarities about these teams and it's no surprise the bookies can't split them with each 10/11 to lift the trophy.
Bolton dominated the pair's meeting at Edgeley Park on opening weekend but lost 2-0, with Stockport scoring early and late from their only shots on target. A very even April fixture ended in a 2-2 draw.
Both were favourites to win their play-off semi-finals and, odd scare aside, did so with ease as Bradford and Stevenage were unable to find the net.
A lack of consistency cost the duo an automatic promotion push, with Stockport hampered by injuries - exemplified by a defensive crisis that led to top scorer Kyle Wootton moving from centre-forward to centre-back for their final nine matches of the season - and Bolton simply too wasteful in front of goal.
Remarkably from the Hatters' perspective, what began as an emergency solution is now well settled, as Wootton dealt with a very physical Stevenage team over two legs as though he were a long-time centre-half, and added a goal from a corner for good measure.
Bolton's run of W4 D8 L3 over their final 15 matches saw them slip down to fifth, but performance-wise they have been strong, topping League One's underlying data charts with 82 expected points - five clear of champions Lincoln.
They took chances at key moments in the semi-final - but who is likeliest to do so on Sunday?
Like the bookies I think this one is too tough to call.
Twelve months ago Macaulay Gillesphey's free-kick was enough for Charlton to beat Leyton Orient. Again a single moment of quality, or an error, may well decide the tie.
With it impossible to back the latter OLLIE NORWOOD is backed TO SCORE ANYTIME at 17/2 and TO SCORE FIRST at 20/1.
The veteran Stockport midfielder has shown over the past two seasons that he is simply far too good for League One, and this term has added goal involvements to his ability to run the match, providing 23 (11 goals and 12 assists) in 49 appearances in all competitions.
As the Hatters' penalty and set-piece taker he offers great value to be the one who provides the decisive moment, with his 11/2 price for 1+ ASSISTS also taken.
The 12/1 available for NO GOALSCORER is also advised as that is too big for a fixture so tough to call, and with so much at stake.
Score prediction: Bolton 0-1 Stockport
Odds correct at 16:15 BST (21/5/26)
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