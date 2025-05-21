League One play-off final tips and predictions: Charlton vs Leyton Orient best bets and preview

Joe Townsend

In this era of media trained, robotic players and philosophy-obsessed coaches, I must admit to being a sucker for a lunatic manager.

Nathan Jones' histrionics after Charlton edged Wycombe 1-0 in the League One play-off semi-finals were certainly over the top, and weren't most people's cup of tea, but all I'm thinking is just how high he has raised the bar for the final, where I'm expecting him to perform to levels never before seen in the EFL should the Addicks be promoted to the Championship.

I expect them to be too, but having already backed them to win the play-offs before they got under way and in the absence of an over/under steps to be completed by Charlton's hyperactive manager on the Wembley touchline market, I'm instead looking at some big prices about both their centre-backs TO SCORE FIRST and TO SCORE ANYTIME.

There is absolutely no way Jones will want Leyton Orient to turn this into a free-flowing contest, favouring an arm wrestle built on superb defensive organisation, high levels of commitment, and detail - especially at set-pieces.

Charlton defenders LLOYD JONES and MACAULEY GILLESPHEY have scored three and five goals respectively this season. Of those eight goals, six were against teams you could fairly describe as fellow promotion chasers, demonstrating how much emphasis Nathan Jones places on set-pieces in hard-fought matches against opponents of a similar level.

Orient have done phenomenally well to reach this stage, but they had to survive an onslaught from Stockport to reach a penalty shootout. They gave up plenty of chances in open play, but from dead balls Fraser Horsfall constantly exposed their fragility, with superb goalkeeping, the woodwork and a matter of inches all that denied the Hatters' giant centre-back from scoring.

JONES and GILLESPHEY are a respective 14s and 11/1 to find the net, and 33s and 25/1 to break the deadlock. In a match that feels unlikely to contain more than a couple of goals, backing them to small stakes either each-way, or separately with different bookmakers to get the best price you can on each market, is the play.