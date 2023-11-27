Lazio vs Celtic betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Celtic have been shocking in the Champions League yet again. In other words, water is wet. This is their fifth group stage campaign since 2013/14, and the Bhoys have won just two of their 28 matches in that time, losing 20. They have lost three of four and sit bottom of Group E this season, looking set to prop up the group and miss out on 'Europa League demotion'. Tuesday's hosts Lazio sit second, and beat Brendan Rodgers' side in Glasgow while remaining unbeaten in their two home games in the UCL.

What are the best bets? Maurizio Sarri's side are in a great position to qualify for the knockout rounds, with a win here potentially enough for them to do it on the night, depending on how Atletico Madrid's visit to Feyenoord goes. Their league form has been extremely patchy to say the least, the Eagles residing 11th in Serie A, losing last time out away at Salernitana. It is likely pure coincidence, but Lazio have won two and drawn the other of their group stage games following defeat in the league in the previous match - perhaps the players are saving themselves for the bigger occasion?

The only time they won in the league before a European date, they went on to lose at Feyenoord. Again, it's likely a coincidence, but worth noting nonetheless. The bottom line though is that Sarri's men are superior to Celtic. They have better individuals and are just a better team, so should win here. We can boost the 1/2 price about a LAZIO WIN by adding UNDER 4.5 GOALS to get an attractive 10/11 shot. CLICK HERE to back Lazio to win and Under 4.5 Goals with Sky Bet Only one of Lazio's 17 games in all competitions this season has breached the 4.5 barrier, and while Celtic were beaten 6-0 in Madrid by Atleti, a 23rd-minute red card had an awful lot to do with that.

BuildABet @ 9/2 Lazio to win

Lazio to score 2+ goals

Ciro Immobile 2+ shots on target

Ciro Immobile to score anytime

Luis Alberto 1+ shot on target CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet Ciro Immobile is Lazio's main main - capitano fantastico. He has scored six times in nine UCL appearances for the Eagles, and will be central to every Lazio attack, so backing him to score and test the keeper a few times in a home win makes sense.

Former Liverpool midfielder Luis Alberto will be tasked with creating on the night, but loves an attempt from distance. He has averaged 0.7 shots on target per game this season.

Team news Lazio defender Alessio Romagnoli will miss a second straight game with a calf problem, while there are also doubts over the availability of Nicolo Casale due to a muscle injury. Matias Vecino, who scored in the reverse fixture with Celtic, will serve a one-match suspension after picking up three yellow cards in the group stage. The hosts will have to assess Mattia Zaccagni's fitness after he picked up a hip issue on Saturday, and if the winger is fit to take part, he will start in a front three alongside Felipe Anderson and Immobile. As for Celtic, they will be without Reo Hatate (hamstring) and Liel Abada (thigh), while Honduras international Luis Palma will serve a one-match suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards. Daizen Maeda is out after being sent off against Atletico Madrid.

Predicted line-ups Lazio: Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Gila, Marusic; Geundouzi, Cataldi, Alberto; Anderson, Zaccagni, Immobile Celtic: Hart; A. Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Yang, M. Johnston; Furuhashi