Ciro Immobile

Lazio vs Celtic betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
15:56 · MON November 27, 2023

Football betting tips: Champions League

2pts Lazio to win and Under 4.5 Goals at 10/11 (Sky Bet)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off time: 17:45 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 1/2 | Draw 10/3 | Away 5/1

Celtic have been shocking in the Champions League yet again. In other words, water is wet.

This is their fifth group stage campaign since 2013/14, and the Bhoys have won just two of their 28 matches in that time, losing 20.

They have lost three of four and sit bottom of Group E this season, looking set to prop up the group and miss out on 'Europa League demotion'.

Tuesday's hosts Lazio sit second, and beat Brendan Rodgers' side in Glasgow while remaining unbeaten in their two home games in the UCL.

What are the best bets?

Maurizio Sarri's side are in a great position to qualify for the knockout rounds, with a win here potentially enough for them to do it on the night, depending on how Atletico Madrid's visit to Feyenoord goes.

Their league form has been extremely patchy to say the least, the Eagles residing 11th in Serie A, losing last time out away at Salernitana.

It is likely pure coincidence, but Lazio have won two and drawn the other of their group stage games following defeat in the league in the previous match - perhaps the players are saving themselves for the bigger occasion?

Maurizio Sarri

The only time they won in the league before a European date, they went on to lose at Feyenoord. Again, it's likely a coincidence, but worth noting nonetheless.

The bottom line though is that Sarri's men are superior to Celtic. They have better individuals and are just a better team, so should win here.

We can boost the 1/2 price about a LAZIO WIN by adding UNDER 4.5 GOALS to get an attractive 10/11 shot.

Only one of Lazio's 17 games in all competitions this season has breached the 4.5 barrier, and while Celtic were beaten 6-0 in Madrid by Atleti, a 23rd-minute red card had an awful lot to do with that.

BuildABet @ 9/2

  • Lazio to win
  • Lazio to score 2+ goals
  • Ciro Immobile 2+ shots on target
  • Ciro Immobile to score anytime
  • Luis Alberto 1+ shot on target

Ciro Immobile is Lazio's main main - capitano fantastico. He has scored six times in nine UCL appearances for the Eagles, and will be central to every Lazio attack, so backing him to score and test the keeper a few times in a home win makes sense.

Ciro Immobile

Former Liverpool midfielder Luis Alberto will be tasked with creating on the night, but loves an attempt from distance. He has averaged 0.7 shots on target per game this season.

Team news

Lazio defender Alessio Romagnoli will miss a second straight game with a calf problem, while there are also doubts over the availability of Nicolo Casale due to a muscle injury.

Matias Vecino, who scored in the reverse fixture with Celtic, will serve a one-match suspension after picking up three yellow cards in the group stage.

The hosts will have to assess Mattia Zaccagni's fitness after he picked up a hip issue on Saturday, and if the winger is fit to take part, he will start in a front three alongside Felipe Anderson and Immobile.

As for Celtic, they will be without Reo Hatate (hamstring) and Liel Abada (thigh), while Honduras international Luis Palma will serve a one-match suspension for an accumulation of yellow cards. Daizen Maeda is out after being sent off against Atletico Madrid.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers

Predicted line-ups

Lazio: Provedel; Lazzari, Patric, Gila, Marusic; Geundouzi, Cataldi, Alberto; Anderson, Zaccagni, Immobile

Celtic: Hart; A. Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Turnbull; Yang, M. Johnston; Furuhashi

Match facts

  • Across the European Cup and UEFA Champions League, Celtic have never won away from home in Italy (D2 L8), failing to score in eight games including the last four. The last Celtic player to score in Italy in the Champions League was Stanislav Varga in a 3-1 defeat to Milan in September 2004.
  • Lazio have only lost one of their last 11 home games in major European competition (W5 D5) and are unbeaten at home in the UEFA Champions League this term – 1-1 v Atlético Madrid on MD1 and 1-0 v Feyenoord on MD4.
  • Celtic have lost their last four UEFA Champions League away games by an aggregate score of 16-2. Indeed, the Scottish side are looking for what would be just their third ever away win in the competition, with this set to be their 39th such game (W2 D4 L32).
  • Celtic are winless in their last 14 matches in the UEFA Champions League (D3 L11). If they fail to beat Lazio in this fixture, they’ll become the first British side to go 15 consecutive games without winning in European Cup/UEFA Champions League history.
  • Since winning his first game as a manager in the UEFA Champions League in September 2014 (2-1 v Ludogorets), Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has only won one of his last 21 games as a manager in the competition (D6 L14), losing seven of the last eight (D1).
  • Ciro Immobile has scored six goals in nine games for Lazio in the UEFA Champions League, averaging a goal every 116 minutes for them. The only player to have netted more times for the club in European Cup/UEFA Champions League history is Simone Inzaghi (15 in 31 appearances).

Odds correct at 1530 GMT (27/11/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS