Lazio vs Bayern Munich betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

On paper, this should be a straightforward tie for Bayern Munich. The Bavarian giants have been drawn against the team currently eighth in Serie A and are heavily fancied to progress, but there are problems at Bayern.

They haven't looked themselves for a while now, and by 'themselves' I mean dominant force, scraping to the Bundesliga title last season and currently five points behind Bayer Leverkusen this season following a 3-0 defeat to Xabi Alonso's men. What we get from them here remains to be seen, but we know what we will get from Maurizio Sarri's Lazio, who will be tough to break down having allowed just 1.09 xGA per game in Serie A this season, and importantly, just 0.82 per home game.

What are the best bets? Bayern look too short to go near in the 1X2 markets given their struggles, and Lazio or draw at 5/4 appeals more. But, given the defensive frailties of the Germans, especially away from home, I'm happy to chance Lazio's captain and leading marksman CIRO IMMOBILE TO SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Ciro Immobile to score anytime with Sky Bet Bayern have conceded 15 goals in their last 10 away competitive games, shipping three at Leverkusen (1.32 xGA) and two at Augsburg (2.61 xGA) in their last two trips, and it wasn't long ago they shipped five at Frankfurt (1.96 xGA).

Thomas Tuchel's Bayern are out of sorts

They are a vulnerable defensive team at the minute, and Lazio have the qualities to create opportunities. While not super high-scoring, they have hit the net in 13 of their 16 home games in all competitions this season, finding the net in all three of their Champions League matches. Immobile scored three in six appearances in the group stage, but in limited minutes, meaning he's averaging 0.73 goals per 90 in the competition, and the last time Lazio were in the UCL (20/21) he netted five times in five appearances, so loves the big stage.

His season has been stop start due to injuries, but he has scored in his last two outings since returning, so is in form. Across Serie A this season he is averaging 0.59 xG per 90, putting him in the upper echelons of the division, which highlights just how effective he has been despite limited game time. Being on penalties is a huge bonus too for this game, and if Lazio are to get a result, the chances are Immobile is the man to hit the net.

BuildABet @ 37/1 Lazio +1 handicap

Ciro Immobile to score anytime

Ciro Immobile to be carded

Nicolo Ravella 2+ foul committed CLICK HERE to back with Sky Bet

Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri

Lazio will be a tough out in Rome for an out-of-sorts Bayern Munich team, and the Italians can get a result in the first leg. Immobile is a potent threat to a vulnerable Bayern defence, but as well as averaging 0.59 xG per 90 this season, the Italy striker has picked up seven cards. Lazio midfielder Nicolo Ravella will be in the thick of things on Wednesday, and has averaged 1.7 fouls per 90 in all competitions this season.

Team news Nicolo Rovella returns from suspension for Lazio, meaning Maurizio Sarri has options in midfield, with Rovella, Danilo Cataldi and Matias Vecino battling it out to join Matteo Guendouzi and Luis Alberto in the engine room. Spanish centre-back Patric is still struggling with a shoulder problem, but Mattia Zaccagni could be back in contention after a toe injury. Having scored his 200th Serie A goal at the weekend, captain Ciro Immobile will again lead an attacking triumvirate. The Italy striker averages a goal every 99 minutes in the Champions League, with only Simone Inzaghi netting more times for Lazio in Europe's top club competition.

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile

Bayern Munich have added Sacha Boey, Eric Dier and Bryan Zaragoza to their options since the group stage, though the latter could be ruled out of Wednesday's game by illness. Thomas Tuchel's absentee list remains lengthy, with Kingsley Coman (hamstring), Serge Gnabry (groin), Konrad Laimer (calf), Bouna Sarr (knee) and Alphonso Davies all out. It remains to be seen whether the ex-PSG coach will revert to a four-man defence following Saturday's events in Leverkusen - that may see Dier dropped to the bench.

Predicted line-ups Lazio: Provedel; Marusic, Romagnoli, Gila, Hysaj; Guendouzi, Rovella, Alberto; Isaksen, Immobile, Anderson Bayern Munich: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Guerreiro; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Kane