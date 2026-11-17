Over the last few transfer windows, Liverpool haven’t shied away from making significant investments.

During the summer of 2025, they spent over £400million to bring the likes of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike to the club. The summer window of 2026 wasn’t quite as prolific but Bradley Barcola was added, meaning Liverpool now have three £100million plus players in attack, while Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo bolstered the defensive options. Yet despite the lavish spending, returning Sporting Director Julian Ward has a number of issues to address. The main priority, however, appears to be in the middle third with Liverpool in dire need of a defensive anchor who can dominate space and protect transitions. While Alexis Mac Allister has experienced a brilliant resurgence in midfield and Trey Nyoni continues his impressive rise, Liverpool’s midfield lacks depth and quality right now. The decision to tie both Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch down to new, improved deals appears to have been a costly mistake. Neither can play effectively or efficiently in Andoni Iraola’s double pivot and shoehorning either one into the midfield has caused issues this term.

There’s a balance between Mac Allister and Nyoni. Yet when either of Gravenberch or Szoboszlai start, sacrifices have to be made just for the midfield to function. It’s likely why the Reds have been linked with a number of midfielders recently. There’s been one standout name though. Someone who might genuinely be able to fill the void left by Fabinho. Someone with the engine and nous to be both everywhere and nowhere. Someone who knows when to be heavily involved and someone who knows that sometimes they don’t need to be involved in things to be beneficial to the team. That someone is Lamine Camara. The 22-year-old looked set for Chelsea before Monaco pulled the plug in the final hours of the transfer window. Reports then emerged to claim Liverpool had told both the Ligue 1 side and the player himself that they’d be at the front of the queue for him next year with the midfielder eyed as a long-term replacement for Mac Allister. Things have changed at Anfield though. Mac Allister is a key cog and could still end up renewing his deal. However, the need for Camara hasn’t changed. If anything, it’s intensified. Under new manager Filipe Luis, Camara has managed to scale his game this term and he’s now more desirable than ever. Earlier in his development, the Senegal international was viewed primarily as an energetic, box-to-box destroyer who played it relatively safe once he won the ball. The underlying data this season tells a completely different story.

Lamine Camara in action for Monaco

Camara’s work in possession has moved forward significantly. His passing accuracy has jumped from 87.2% to 91.9% year-on-year. More importantly, he isn't simply padding those stats with lateral short passes; his forward passing proportion has climbed to over 31%, averaging 13.9 line-breaking passes per 90 minutes. A subtle technical adjustment could be the reason for this leap in scale. Camara is now consistently receiving possession on his back foot. Instead of taking a touch back toward his own goal and laying off a simple pass, he opens his body to the pitch, scans immediately, and punches passes straight into attacking areas. Against Strasbourg earlier this term, he completed roughly 92% of his passes, created an assist, and completed 80% of his attempted long switches. He’s quietly gone about developing into a deep-lying dictator. Yet the on-ball change hasn’t impacted his out-of-possession dominance. Bundled together, he now seems more perfect than ever for Iraola-ball. Iraola’s system demands midfielders in the double pivot who possess immense physical engines, rapid recovery speed, and the intelligence to anticipate pressing triggers. They are, essentially, box-to-box midfielders tasked with greater responsibilities. Camara leads Ligue 1 in possession wins per 90 minutes (7.92), sitting in the upper 90th percentile across European football for recoveries (9.25 per 90) and tackles (6.0 per 90).

'He now seems more perfect than ever for Iraola-ball'

He doesn't merely sit in front of the back four; he goes on search and destroy missions. His burst of acceleration over short distances allows him to nick the ball off an opponent. Granted, he’s doing this in Ligue 1. He likely wouldn’t be as dominant in the Premier League but the potential is there for him to scale once he’s adapted to the English top-flight. Still though, he’s far and above what the likes of Szoboszlai has offered this term. He’s averaging double the possession recoveries of the No8 while he’s making 5x the number of tackles. Camara is someone who eases the current burden on Nyoni while potentially freeing up the likes of Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and even Mac Allister. His inclusion in the team could have quite the positive impact on Wirtz too. Alternative options have been debated, including Alex Scott, Adam Wharton, and Sporting CP's Sergi Altimira. While Wharton is an outrageous passer with the ability to unlock teams from deep, and Scott offers creativity that could be pivotal in breaking a low-block, neither can match what Camara can do. In a high-intensity Premier League environment, Camara’s top speed (32 km/h per UEFA) gives him a clear physical advantage over a rival like Altimira. At 22 years old, Camara is primed to explode in the right environment. He offers the exact physical profile Liverpool need, combined with rapid technical development. Ward and Iraola have a mid-season opportunity to transform this team. Rather than waiting for the summer window, securing Camara in January provides Liverpool with an immediate defensive foundation. It solves an enduring tactical puzzle and gives the Reds the ideal platform to launch a massive push across the second half of the season. The January signing of Luis Diaz in 2022 helped the Reds push for a quadruple. Camara’s arrival could help Liverpool finish the season strongly.