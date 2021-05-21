Next Wolves manager odds: Bruno Lage odds-on after Nuno Espirito Santo departure announced

Nuno Espirito Santo announced on Friday he will leave Wolves at the end of the season.

The Portuguese has spent four seasons in charge at Molineux, earning promotion from the Championship and guiding the club to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after the first of back-to-back seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League.

But this season has proved more difficult with a 12th-placed finish the best they can hope for on Sunday.

Nuno is now 4/9 to become the new Tottenham manager.

But who will be at the helm at Molineux for the start of the 2021-21 campaign?