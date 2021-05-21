Next Wolves manager odds: Bruno Lage odds-on after Nuno Espirito Santo departure announced

Who is going to be the next permanent Wolves manager?
Nuno Espirito Santo announced on Friday he will leave Wolves at the end of the season.
The Portuguese has spent four seasons in charge at Molineux, earning promotion from the Championship and guiding the club to the quarter-finals of the Europa League after the first of back-to-back seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League.
But this season has proved more difficult with a 12th-placed finish the best they can hope for on Sunday.
Nuno is now 4/9 to become the new Tottenham manager. You can click here for next Spurs boss odds.
But who will be at the helm at Molineux for the start of the 2021-21 campaign?
Odds correct at 15:35 BST 21/05/21
Fabrizio Romano reported that former Benfica boss Bruno Lage is Wolves' number one choice after talks took place on Friday.
Lage won the Portugese flight with Benfica in 2019 but was sacked in July 2020 following a club record five home matches without a win.
The 47-year-old is a client of Jorge Mendes and has previously worked in Britain as assistant manager to Carlos Carvalhal at Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.