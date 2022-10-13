1.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Real Madrid v Barcelona at 4/5 (General)

Valencia v Elche

Valencia are quietly performing at a very good level.

Perhaps it is a misconception of how Gennaro Gattuso approaches the game as a manager, but the bookmakers seem a little slow on the idea that Los Che are a positive, threatening side under the Italian.

Even more encouraging is the fact that Valencia have been solid defensively this season, especially at home. Setting aside an understandable 1-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid, Gattuso's side have conceded only once and scored nine times at the Mestalla.

They've allowed just 1.55 expected goals against (xGA) in those three games. As a result, VALENCIA to win with a -1 GOAL HANDICAP in this fixture must make the staking plan.

Elche have done nothing to dissuade me from the thought that they are the basement team in La Liga this season, so it's easy to envisage the home side being completely dominant.

The visitors have posted the worst underlying numbers in La Liga thus far, which make for terrible reading when they play away from home. Indeed, Elche are averaging 0.48 expected goals for (xGF) and 3.60 xGA per game on the road this term.

Additionally, Elche's biggest attacking threat, Lucas Boye, is suspended for this match-up after a red card last time out. Elche's general disciplinary problems only further my interest in the selection.

Score prediction: Valencia 3-0 Elche (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Odds correct 1045 BST (14/10/22)