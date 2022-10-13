After going 4/5 across the last two matchdays, Liam Kelly continues to look for more winners from a ninth round of La Liga fixtures that features El Clásico.
1.5pts Valencia to win with -1 goal handicap v Elche at 23/20 (General)
1.5pts Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in Real Madrid v Barcelona at 4/5 (General)
Valencia are quietly performing at a very good level.
Perhaps it is a misconception of how Gennaro Gattuso approaches the game as a manager, but the bookmakers seem a little slow on the idea that Los Che are a positive, threatening side under the Italian.
Even more encouraging is the fact that Valencia have been solid defensively this season, especially at home. Setting aside an understandable 1-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid, Gattuso's side have conceded only once and scored nine times at the Mestalla.
They've allowed just 1.55 expected goals against (xGA) in those three games. As a result, VALENCIA to win with a -1 GOAL HANDICAP in this fixture must make the staking plan.
Elche have done nothing to dissuade me from the thought that they are the basement team in La Liga this season, so it's easy to envisage the home side being completely dominant.
The visitors have posted the worst underlying numbers in La Liga thus far, which make for terrible reading when they play away from home. Indeed, Elche are averaging 0.48 expected goals for (xGF) and 3.60 xGA per game on the road this term.
Additionally, Elche's biggest attacking threat, Lucas Boye, is suspended for this match-up after a red card last time out. Elche's general disciplinary problems only further my interest in the selection.
Score prediction: Valencia 3-0 Elche (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)
Odds correct 1045 BST (14/10/22)
The neutral should be in for an absolute cracker here. Both Barcelona's and Real Madrid's strength is undoubtedly in the attacking areas.
That's unsurprising given the talent at hand, and it show's in the metrics.
Real have scored 27 goals and created 2.51 expected goals for (xGF) per game on average in 12 La Liga and the Champions League, while Barcelona have scored 28 times across the same two competitions, averaging 2.66 xGF per game.
Barca's defensive record in the league is little misleading, too. After all, Xavi's side have conceded just once from chances equating to 6.63 xG in the league.
Injuries have played their part in Barca looking more shaky in recent games, a trait that was on full display in their enthralling 3-3 draw with Inter in midweek (xG: BAR 2.65 - 2.69 INT).
Personnel will continue be a problem for Barca at that end of the pitch, but Real are far from convincing in the same area in my eyes.
With the above in mind, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS in the match is the bet that makes sense, despite the odds-on quotes.
If it wasn't already appointment viewing on Sunday night, this iteration of El Clásico might well be.
Score prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Barcelona (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)
Odds correct 2300 BST (13/10/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.