Liam Kelly looks for more winners from the fifth round of La Liga matches, picking out two best bets for the weekend.
4pts Barcelona 16+ total shots v Cádiz at 8/11 (Sky Bet)
1.5pts Under 2.5 Goals in Girona v Real Valladolid at 4/6 (bet365, BetVictor)
Real Valladolid took advantage of a welcome ease in schedule last time out, beating Almeria 1-0 thanks to a late winner from Shon Weissman (xG: RVA 2.12 – 0.79 ALM).
Indeed, a wise man would accept that as their correct level considering they played Villarreal, Sevilla and Barcelona in their opening three La Liga games.
Sevilla and Barca created plenty of chances when Valladolid were visitors, but Girona should be easier to defend against at the Montilivi.
Girona’s possession-based approach in a three-at-the-back formation means we could be in for a rather uneventful Friday night, making UNDER 2.5 GOALS of interest.
Clinical finishing and an own goal helped Girona beat a passive Getafe 3-1 in their home opener, but they struggled to threaten Celta Vigo in their other game as hosts, recording just 0.78 xG in a 1-0 defeat.
They did keep it tight at the back, however, which bodes well for a low-scoring game in Catalunya.
Score prediction: Girona 1-0 Real Valladolid (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)
Odds correct 1730 BST (08/09/22)
Barcelona make all kinds of appeal against a Cádiz side that look destined for the drop.
Saturday’s hosts are struggling to keep the ball and can’t get near the opposition goal at present, registering only 2.14 xG in four La Liga fixtures.
Still, backing Barca to win with consummate ease is passed over after a midweek round of Champions League fixtures. Instead, settling for the very generous 8/11 about BARCELONA to attempt 16+ TOTAL SHOTS away from home is the way to go.
I’m stunned a line is set at 15.5 given how good the new-look Barcelona are.
Rotation might well be made for this match-up, but the Catalan giants are incredibly deep after a busy transfer window, especially in attacking areas.
They’ve recorded shot totals of 21, 15, 24 and 18 this term, which includes trips to Real Sociedad and Sevilla.
Consequently, logging 16 against the worst team in the league currently shouldn’t be a problem.
Score prediction: Cádiz 0-3 Barcelona (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct 1730 BST (08/09/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.