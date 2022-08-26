Girona v Real Valladolid

Real Valladolid took advantage of a welcome ease in schedule last time out, beating Almeria 1-0 thanks to a late winner from Shon Weissman (xG: RVA 2.12 – 0.79 ALM).

Indeed, a wise man would accept that as their correct level considering they played Villarreal, Sevilla and Barcelona in their opening three La Liga games.

Sevilla and Barca created plenty of chances when Valladolid were visitors, but Girona should be easier to defend against at the Montilivi.

Girona’s possession-based approach in a three-at-the-back formation means we could be in for a rather uneventful Friday night, making UNDER 2.5 GOALS of interest.

Clinical finishing and an own goal helped Girona beat a passive Getafe 3-1 in their home opener, but they struggled to threaten Celta Vigo in their other game as hosts, recording just 0.78 xG in a 1-0 defeat.

They did keep it tight at the back, however, which bodes well for a low-scoring game in Catalunya.

Score prediction: Girona 1-0 Real Valladolid (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Odds correct 1730 BST (08/09/22)