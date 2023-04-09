Liam Kelly has landed nine of the last 13 tips in his La Liga column. He searches for more value in the next round of fixtures.

Girona v Elche Kick-off time: 13:00 GMT, Sunday

Girona 1/2 | Draw 16/5 | Elche 11/2 Off the back of an excellent 0-0 draw with Barcelona at the Camp Nou, Girona head to the opposite end of the schedule spectrum and to the easiest game on their fixture list. After all, hosting Elche has been a breeze for the majority of La Liga teams this season. Sunday's visitors have lost 10 of their 14 away matches, posting a dire -28.6 expected goal difference (xGD) on the road. That's part of the reason why OVER 14.5 GIRONA SHOTS is a solid value play at 4/5 with Unibet. Girona average 13.9 shots per game as hosts this term and only three teams have scored more home goals than Michel's side — Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético Madrid.

Indeed, a total of 10 of the top 11 La Liga matches for most Girona shots have come at the Montilivi. The sole away match in that list? At Elche, where Girona had 21 attempts at goal. Elche have only allowed less than 15 shots on their travels twice during this relegation campaign, conceding an average of 18.3 shots per game as an away side. Score prediction: Girona 3-1 Elche (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Odds correct at 1330 GMT (12/04/23)

Celta Vigo v Mallorca Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Monday

Celta Vigo 4/5 | Draw 23/10 | Mallorca 4/1 Mallorca's three goals scored and 2.05 expected goals for (xGF) created last time out was a significant outlier in their season thus far, especially away from home. The 3-3 draw with Real Valladolid accounts for 25% of Mallorca's goals scored as visitors this season, averaging 0.87 xGF per game across the rest of their away La Liga matches.