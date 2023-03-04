James Cantrill looks for winners from La Liga picking out two best bets.

Athletic Bilbao v Getafe Kick-off time: 15:15 GMT, Saturday

Athletic Bilbao 4/7 | Draw 11/4 | Getafe 11/2 Quique Sánchez Flores will be delighted to see ENES UNAL returned from international duty unscathed. The Turkish attacker helped himself to an assist, playing the majority of his nation's two European Qualifying games against Armenia and Croatia. For his club, Unal has scored eight times in Getafe’s last seven games from an xG of 5.76, racking up 26 shots over that period and bagging back-to-back braces. Getafe’s survival hopes hinge largely on Unal’s goalscoring form. He has scored 48% of his side's goals this campaign, the highest percentage of any player in the Spanish top flight and the second highest across Europe’s top five divisions.

Elche v Barcelona Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports, LaLigaTV

Elche 8/1 | Draw 4/1 | Barcelona 1/3 Top meets bottom to conclude Saturday’s action as Elche welcome BARCELONA. Given the gulf in quality, 55 points between them, there is a case in backing the visitors in the 1x2 at around 1/3, Barca to WIN TO NIL is the play though at chunkier odds. CLICK HERE to back Barcelona to win to nil with Sky Bet No side has conceded more La Liga goals this season than Los Franjiverdes (51), their only clean sheet came against Mallorca in a game they shipped 1.24 xGA. Saturday’s hosts have also scored the fewest goals (19), averaging 0.73 goals for a game. At the other end of the scale, only Real Madrid (51) have found the net more times than the Catalonians (49), no side has conceded fewer goals than Xavi’s side though. Nine league goals conceded all season, four courtesy of Real, two were own goals and two were penalties. That is an average of 0.35 GA a game, a figure only Napoli come close to amongst Europe's elite (0.56).