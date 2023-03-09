Sporting Life
La Liga: Weekend best bets and previews

La Liga tips, best bets, predictions and previews: Matchday 25 picks

By Liam Kelly
17:11 · THU March 09, 2023

Liam Kelly searches for more value in the next round of La Liga fixtures, looking to continue a profitable spell.

Football betting tips: La Liga

1pt Athletic Club to beat Barcelona at 5/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair Sportsbook)

Athletic Club v Barcelona

Barcelona, La Liga's runaway leaders as we enter the final stages of the campaign, have been consistently underrated this season, but this might be the match-up to oppose the Catalan giants.

San Mamés is comfortably one of the most difficult places to visit in Spain and, although they beat Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey without Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Ousmane Dembélé, it was clear that Barca just aren't reaching top levels with key players missing.

Add outstanding defender Ronald Araújo to that list of absentees and Bilbao start to make appeal at the prices despite a poor run of form.

Indeed, the 5/2 available for ATHLETIC CLUB TO WIN is value to small stakes.

A total of nine points gained from their last ten league fixtures will hardly fill you with confidence, but their underlying numbers haven't been too bad in comparison, so a bounce back to form against Barca wouldn't be a massive shock.

Athletic Club's last 10 La Liga matches

Bilbao still hold one of the best expected goal differences (xGD) in La Liga when filtered to home games, posting a +12.8 xGD this term.

At the odds, Marcelino's side are just too big to beat his old team.

Score prediction: Athletic Club 2-1 Barcelona (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Odds correct at 1630 GMT (09/03/23)

FOOTBALL TIPS