Athletic Club v Barcelona

Barcelona, La Liga's runaway leaders as we enter the final stages of the campaign, have been consistently underrated this season, but this might be the match-up to oppose the Catalan giants.

San Mamés is comfortably one of the most difficult places to visit in Spain and, although they beat Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey without Robert Lewandowski, Pedri and Ousmane Dembélé, it was clear that Barca just aren't reaching top levels with key players missing.

Add outstanding defender Ronald Araújo to that list of absentees and Bilbao start to make appeal at the prices despite a poor run of form.

Indeed, the 5/2 available for ATHLETIC CLUB TO WIN is value to small stakes.

A total of nine points gained from their last ten league fixtures will hardly fill you with confidence, but their underlying numbers haven't been too bad in comparison, so a bounce back to form against Barca wouldn't be a massive shock.