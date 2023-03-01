Liam Kelly searches for more value in the next round of La Liga fixtures, looking to continue a profitable spell.
1.5pts Real Valladolid to score first v Espanyol at 10/11 (SkyBet, Coral)
1pt Real Sociedad to win to nil v Cádiz at 11/10 (General)
Keen to avoid the teams involved with the midweek Copa del Rey semi-finals, Friday night's match-up in La Liga offers a value bet.
Cádiz have vaulted themselves out of the relegation zone after a shocking start to the campaign, showing vastly improved form in doing so, but there is an added caveat to use to our advantage here.
They've relied on home comforts during their better spell, however, gaining 17 of their 25 points as hosts this term.
In 11 away league fixtures, Cádiz have scored just six times and average 0.97 expected goals for (xGF) per game, making REAL SOCIEDAD TO WIN TO NIL of interest at a general 11/10.
Despite a recent wobble in terms of results, Real Sociedad still remain a serious outfit defensively, averaging 1.06 expected goals against (xGA) per game across 23 matches this season.
Imanol Alguacil's side should have too much quality for an albeit improved Cádiz side and register a win with a clean sheet at the Anoeta.
Score prediction: Real Sociedad 2-0 Cádiz (Sky Bet odds: 5/1)
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (01/03/23)
Two defeats in two away games has halted Real Valladolid's progress, but they did show themselves to be a decent team with intriguing attacking talent earlier in this calendar year, especially at home.
Considering Pucela put up decent chance-creation numbers in their last two, it's worth siding with Sunday's hosts to bounce back in some way.
Despite underperforming their 17.1 expected goals for (xGF) by scoring just 9 times across 11 home matches this season, backing REAL VALLADOLID TO SCORE FIRST against Espanyol is the play.
Espanyol have been a little disappointing this term, still somewhat involved in the extended relegation fight.
That is undoubtedly down to putting themselves in difficult positions. Indeed, Espanyol have conceded first in 16 of their 23 La Liga games this season.
Displaying defensive frailties in allowing an average of 1.62 expected goals against (xGA) per game on their travels this season, Real Valladolid can take advantage and net first.
Score prediction: Real Valladolid 2-1 Espanyol (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)
Odds correct at 1400 GMT (01/03/23)
