Liam Kelly searches for more value in the next round of La Liga fixtures, looking to continue a profitable spell.

Real Sociedad v Cádiz Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday

TV Channel: LaLigaTV

Real Sociedad 1/2 | Draw 3/1 | Cádiz 13/2 Keen to avoid the teams involved with the midweek Copa del Rey semi-finals, Friday night's match-up in La Liga offers a value bet. Cádiz have vaulted themselves out of the relegation zone after a shocking start to the campaign, showing vastly improved form in doing so, but there is an added caveat to use to our advantage here. They've relied on home comforts during their better spell, however, gaining 17 of their 25 points as hosts this term.

In 11 away league fixtures, Cádiz have scored just six times and average 0.97 expected goals for (xGF) per game, making REAL SOCIEDAD TO WIN TO NIL of interest at a general 11/10. Despite a recent wobble in terms of results, Real Sociedad still remain a serious outfit defensively, averaging 1.06 expected goals against (xGA) per game across 23 matches this season. Imanol Alguacil's side should have too much quality for an albeit improved Cádiz side and register a win with a clean sheet at the Anoeta. Score prediction: Real Sociedad 2-0 Cádiz (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1400 GMT (01/03/23)

Real Valladolid v Espanyol Kick-off time: 13:00 GMT, Sunday

TV Channel: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV

Real Valladolid 13/10 | Draw 11/5 | Espanyol 11/5 Two defeats in two away games has halted Real Valladolid's progress, but they did show themselves to be a decent team with intriguing attacking talent earlier in this calendar year, especially at home. Considering Pucela put up decent chance-creation numbers in their last two, it's worth siding with Sunday's hosts to bounce back in some way. Despite underperforming their 17.1 expected goals for (xGF) by scoring just 9 times across 11 home matches this season, backing REAL VALLADOLID TO SCORE FIRST against Espanyol is the play.