Liam Kelly searches for more value in the next round of La Liga fixtures, which sees Barcelona and Real Madrid return to league action.
0.5pts Gabri Veiga to score anytime in Mallorca v Celta Vigo at 13/2 (Unibet, BetUK)
It's no coincidence that Celta Vigo have appeared far more threatening in attack with the increased amount minutes Gabri Veiga has been handed, a 20-year-old star in the making on recent displays.
Already striking up a very productive relationship with outstanding club talisman Iago Aspas, Veiga has scored four goals (2.02 xG) and registered two assists in just 871 minutes of Celta Vigo's La Liga play this season.
Veiga's influence on games has improved further since the pause in play, too, recording a total of 1.51 xG in the three post-World Cup league games.
As a result, it's surprising to see GABRI VEIGA available at 13/2 in places TO SCORE ANYTIME in Mallorca.
Admittedly, a trip to the Balearic Islands on a Friday night is not a party for football teams that visit, often a tough place to create chances, but the price is just too big to ignore when considering Veiga's — and Celta's — current form.
Score prediction: Mallorca 1-2 Celta Vigo (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
Odds correct 1800 GMT (19/01/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.