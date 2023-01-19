Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
La Liga: Weekend best bets and previews

La Liga tips, best bets, predictions and previews: Matchday 18 picks

By Liam Kelly
18:05 · THU January 19, 2023

Liam Kelly searches for more value in the next round of La Liga fixtures, which sees Barcelona and Real Madrid return to league action.

Football betting tips: La Liga

0.5pts Gabri Veiga to score anytime in Mallorca v Celta Vigo at 13/2 (Unibet, BetUK)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Latest Sky Bet offer

Mallorca v Celta Vigo

It's no coincidence that Celta Vigo have appeared far more threatening in attack with the increased amount minutes Gabri Veiga has been handed, a 20-year-old star in the making on recent displays.

Already striking up a very productive relationship with outstanding club talisman Iago Aspas, Veiga has scored four goals (2.02 xG) and registered two assists in just 871 minutes of Celta Vigo's La Liga play this season.

Gabri Veiga shot map | La Liga 2022/23

Veiga's influence on games has improved further since the pause in play, too, recording a total of 1.51 xG in the three post-World Cup league games.

As a result, it's surprising to see GABRI VEIGA available at 13/2 in places TO SCORE ANYTIME in Mallorca.

Admittedly, a trip to the Balearic Islands on a Friday night is not a party for football teams that visit, often a tough place to create chances, but the price is just too big to ignore when considering Veiga's — and Celta's — current form.

Score prediction: Mallorca 1-2 Celta Vigo (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Odds correct 1800 GMT (19/01/23)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS