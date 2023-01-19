Liam Kelly searches for more value in the next round of La Liga fixtures, which sees Barcelona and Real Madrid return to league action.

Football betting tips: La Liga 0.5pts Gabri Veiga to score anytime in Mallorca v Celta Vigo at 13/2 (Unibet, BetUK) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Mallorca v Celta Vigo Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Friday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports 2, LaLigaTV

Mallorca 7/4 | Draw 19/10 | Celta Vigo 9/5 It's no coincidence that Celta Vigo have appeared far more threatening in attack with the increased amount minutes Gabri Veiga has been handed, a 20-year-old star in the making on recent displays. Already striking up a very productive relationship with outstanding club talisman Iago Aspas, Veiga has scored four goals (2.02 xG) and registered two assists in just 871 minutes of Celta Vigo's La Liga play this season.