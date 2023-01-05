Valencia v Cádiz

Valencia are seemingly still underestimated as an attacking side under Gennaro Gattuso, which is the basis for a value selection in this Friday night fixture.

OVER 1.5 VALENCIA GOALS makes appeal given their performances this season, especially at the Mestalla, available to back at 4/5 with William Hill.

Gattuso's men have scored 15 goals in eight home matches and are averaging an impressive 1.83 expected goals for (xGF) per game as hosts this term.

They should have similar, if not greater, joy against a Cádiz team that are still struggling despite a small upturn in form before the break.

Cádiz returned to action with a 1-1 home draw versus Almería, but again looked susceptible at the back, allowing 2.29 expected goals (xG).

Considering they've averaged 2.30 expected goals against (xGA) as the away team during this La Liga campaign, backing Valencia goals is the play.

Score prediction: Valencia 3-0 Cádiz (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Odds correct 1800 GMT (05/01/23)