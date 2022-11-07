Looking to continue a good recent run of profit in La Liga, Liam Kelly searches for more value in the midweek round of fixtures in Spain's top tier.

Football betting tips: La Liga 1.5pts Athletic Club to keep a clean sheet v Real Valladolid at 21/20 (Coral) 1pt Under 2.5 Goals in Espanyol v Villarreal at 17/20 (William Hill, Unibet)

Athletic Club v Real Valladolid Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: Viaplay Sports 2, LaLigaTV

Athletic Club 2/5 | Draw 18/5 | Real Valladolid 7/1 Bilbao's sometimes wayward finishing is the only thing putting me off backing them to win to nil in this fixture considering their excellent start to the season. With that being a sticking point, the slightly shorter price of 21/20 about ATHLETIC CLUB TO KEEP A CLEAN SHEET makes appeal in a midweek match at the fortress that is San Mames. Sitting in seventh place after a shock defeat in Girona on Friday night, the extra rest and a return home bodes well for what is the second best defensive team in La Liga according to underlying metrics. Ernesto Valverde's side have conceded just four times in seven home matches this term, averaging an impressive 0.70 expected goals against (xGA) per game.

Gaining most of their points as hosts (13 of 17), Real Valladolid have struggled to get anything going on their travels. They've averaged a disastrous 0.82 expected goals for (xGF) and 2.55 xGA per game in six away fixtures at the beginning of this campaign, making a trip to Bilbao on a short turnaround an agonising proposition. Score prediction: Athletic Club 2-0 Real Valladolid (Sky Bet odds: 11/2) Odds correct 1330 GMT (07/11/22)

Espanyol v Villarreal Kick-off time: 19:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: LaLigaTV, Viaplay Xtra

Espanyol 21/10 | Draw 23/10 | Villarreal 13/10 Quique Setién's tenure as Villarreal manager has not started very well at all. After being dominated by Bilbao in his first game in charge, the Yellow Submarine were beaten by Mallorca at home at the weekend, finding it difficult to create chances in both defeats to nil. Villarreal posted just 0.29 and 0.57 expected goals for (xGF) respectively in those matches, struggling to adapt to the particular style of Setién.