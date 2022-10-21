Cam Pope provides his best bets for the tenth round of La Liga matches, with the top two set to continue their battle.

Football betting tips: La Liga 2pts Real Madrid to win and Under 3.5 Goals v Sevilla at 5/4 (General) 2pts Barcelona to win and Both Teams to Score v Athletic Bilbao at 2/1 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Real Madrid v Sevilla Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Saturday

TV channel: FreeSports TV, LaLigaTV

Real Madrid 3/10 | Draw 9/2 | Sevilla 17/2 Unbeaten Real Madrid rule the roost in La Liga, with thanks in no small part to their 3-1 victory over chasers Barcelona a week ago. Having conceded just eight league goals in ten matches, Los Blancos’ watertight defence poses an issue for a middling Sevilla side who are averaging just a goal per game as the languish in mid-table. For the Andalusians, stemming the tide against the goalsome Madrilenos – who top the scoring table with 25 – is a challenging prospect, but keeping Valencia, Mallorca and Athletic Bilbao at bay on a three-match run without defeat will lend encouragement to the travelling side, who are beginning to make amends for a sluggish start. As such, REAL MADRID TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS feels like an attractive option in a match that should pose more of a threat to Carlo Ancelotti’s men than the 3-0 demolition of struggling Elche last time out. CLICK HERE to back Real Madrid to win and Under 3.5 goals with Sky Bet The proximity to the Champions League clash against RB Leipzig, which follows three days later, further suggests that a relatively low-scoring Madrid win will be in the offing. Score prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla ( Sky Bet odds: 6/1 )