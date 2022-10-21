Cam Pope provides his best bets for the tenth round of La Liga matches, with the top two set to continue their battle.
2pts Real Madrid to win and Under 3.5 Goals v Sevilla at 5/4 (General)
2pts Barcelona to win and Both Teams to Score v Athletic Bilbao at 2/1 (General)
Unbeaten Real Madrid rule the roost in La Liga, with thanks in no small part to their 3-1 victory over chasers Barcelona a week ago. Having conceded just eight league goals in ten matches, Los Blancos’ watertight defence poses an issue for a middling Sevilla side who are averaging just a goal per game as the languish in mid-table.
For the Andalusians, stemming the tide against the goalsome Madrilenos – who top the scoring table with 25 – is a challenging prospect, but keeping Valencia, Mallorca and Athletic Bilbao at bay on a three-match run without defeat will lend encouragement to the travelling side, who are beginning to make amends for a sluggish start.
As such, REAL MADRID TO WIN AND UNDER 3.5 GOALS feels like an attractive option in a match that should pose more of a threat to Carlo Ancelotti’s men than the 3-0 demolition of struggling Elche last time out.
The proximity to the Champions League clash against RB Leipzig, which follows three days later, further suggests that a relatively low-scoring Madrid win will be in the offing.
Score prediction: Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)
Perhaps still smarting from their Clasico defeat to Real Madrid, Barcelona pummelled European hopefuls Villarreal on Thursday and face a second home fixture in four days in the visit of Athletic Bilbao on Sunday evening.
By the time the Azulgrana take to the Nou Camp field, league leaders Real Madrid will already have had the chance to extend their advantage at the top to six points in their clash with Sevilla, but barring their loss to Benzema and co, Barca have not lost since the opening day of the season and should be expected to keep the pressure on their arch rivals, especially against an Athletic side without a win in three.
Therefore, my pick for this Sunday’s encounter is BARCELONA TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE.
At 2/1, there is plenty of value behind in the price, especially when we take into account the fact that Athletic are unbeaten in four road trips this season, have scored more away goals than anyone but the top two – 11 – and, crucially, are yet to draw a blank on their travels, the Basque outfit seem as likely a candidate as anyone to breach the Catalonian defences.
Inaki Williams has two goals and an assist in the four matches following the international break, getting off the mark within two minutes at Getafe last time out, and despite Athletic’s clear underdog status, the Ghana international could well capitalise if the hosts’ focus centres overly on the pivotal Champions League appointment against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.
Score prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Athletic Bilbao (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.