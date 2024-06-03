Sporting Life
kylian mbappe
kylian mbappe

Kylian Mbappe's long-awaited move to Real Madrid confirmed

By Sporting Life
19:45 · MON June 03, 2024

Real Madrid have confirmed the signing of World Cup-winner Kylian Mbappe on a five-year deal.

The France striker will officially join the 15-time European champions on July 1, the day after his contract with Paris St Germain expires.

Mbappe, 25, announced earlier this year he would leave PSG this summer.

A statement from the Spanish club read: “Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement for him to be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons.”

The confirmation makes official one of the worst-kept secrets in football with Mbappe having been strongly linked with a switch to the Bernabeu Stadium for several months.

Mbappe is currently with the France squad preparing for Euro 2024 and will formally link up with Real after his involvement in the tournament ends.

He will join a club on a high after they captured their record-extending 15th European title with victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on Saturday.

This came after they secured the LaLiga crown last month.

Mbappe wrote on X: “A dream made reality. Very happy and proud to form part of the club of my dreams, Real Madrid.

“It is impossible to explain how happy and emotional I feel in this moment.”

The free transfer comes six years after Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco on a permanent deal for a reported £165.7million fee. He had already spent a season on loan at the Parc des Princes.

He won six Ligue 1 titles with PSG and scored 256 goals in 308 appearances for the club.

He also won the French Cup four times but Champions League glory eluded him. PSG reached the final in 2020 but finished runners-up to Bayern Munich and they lost at the last-four stage this year to Dortmund.

