Kylian Mbappe next club odds: Real Madrid now favourites

Representatives of the Saudi Arabian club have been in Paris this week but there has been no meeting with Mbappe's camp.

PSG have given Al Hilal permission to speak to Mbappe after the Saudi club made a world-record €300m (£257m) offer for the player on Saturday.

PSG insiders believe Mbappe is refusing to speak to Al Hilal because he has already agreed to move to Real Madrid as a free agent next summer when his contract expires.

However, given there is such a hot market for Mbappe, Madrid may now be tempted to make a formal bid this summer to make sure they don't miss out on him.

Saudi's accepted bid reportedly featured a contract offer for the Frenchman that would see him earn £604.6m a year.