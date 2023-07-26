Sporting Life
Mbappe real madrid

Kylian Mbappe next club odds: Real Madrid now favourites

By Sporting Life
21:08 · WED July 26, 2023

Kylian Mbappe is not interested in meeting with Al Hilal to discuss a move to Saudi Arabia, with Real Madrid now once again favourites to sign him this window.

PSG have given Al Hilal permission to speak to Mbappe after the Saudi club made a world-record €300m (£257m) offer for the player on Saturday.

Representatives of the Saudi Arabian club have been in Paris this week but there has been no meeting with Mbappe's camp.

Kylian Mbappe to sign for before 3rd September odds (via Sky Bet)

  • 5/4 - Real Madrid
  • 7/4 - To stay at PSG
  • 5/2 - Any Saudi Pro League club
  • 20/1 - Barcelona
  • 25/1 - Manchester United
  • 33/1 - Chelsea
  • 40/1 - Arsenal, Manchester City

Odds correct at 2110 (26/07/23)

PSG insiders believe Mbappe is refusing to speak to Al Hilal because he has already agreed to move to Real Madrid as a free agent next summer when his contract expires.

However, given there is such a hot market for Mbappe, Madrid may now be tempted to make a formal bid this summer to make sure they don't miss out on him.

Saudi's accepted bid reportedly featured a contract offer for the Frenchman that would see him earn £604.6m a year.

