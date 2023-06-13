After Kylian Mbappe refused to extend his PSG contract by a further year, Real Madrid are ready to pounce for the Frenchman, as Les Parisiens risk losing him on a free next summer.
Kylian Mbappe has told Paris St Germain he will not take up a one-year contract extension, according to reports, so could be sold this summer or will be able to leave as a free agent at the end of next season.
The 24-year-old, signed from Monaco for £160million in 2018 which was a world-record fee for a teenager, continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid.
According to reports, France World Cup winner Mbappe left the PSG hierarchy stunned by the decision which was presented in a formal letter and follows on from Lionel Messi announcing his departure to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.
PSG now appear set to have to weigh up whether to sell Mbappe – who scored a hat-trick in France’s defeat by Argentina in the 2022 World Cup final – or see him leave the club for nothing at the end of his current deal in June 2024.
Reports in France had suggested PSG were hopeful over an extension to Mbappe’s contract.
However, Real Madrid could now step up their interest as they look to bolster the forward line after veteran Karim Benzema’s move to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.
Odds correct at 1200 (13/06/23)
It is Los Blancos who are now the odds-on favourites to sign Mbappe this transfer window, overtaking 'To stay at PSG' in the betting following the news.
Manchester United are at 8/1 and are the only other destination in single figure prices, with Manchester City, Newcastle and Liverpool all 20/1 or bigger.
Bayern Munich, who are still looking for their Robert Lewandowski replacement, are a long shot 33/1 to be Mbappe's next club.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.