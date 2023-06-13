Kylian Mbappe says he is “very happy” at Paris St Germain and plans to remain with the club until his contract expires at the end of next season.

The 24-year-old has suddenly become one of the hottest properties on the summer transfer market after it emerged on Monday that he had presented PSG with a formal letter stating he would not activate an extension to his deal. That means he would be out of contract and able to depart for nothing in 12 months’ time, leaving the French club looking to either negotiate a new contract or accept the highest offer possible this summer.

Real Madrid, who were desperate to sign the player last year and who have recently lost Karim Benzema to Saudi club Al Ittihad, are sure to be interested again, but Mbappe took to Twitter on Tuesday to describe reports he wants to join the Spanish side this summer as “lies”. And he added: “I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG, where I am very happy.” The former Monaco forward extended his PSG deal just over a year ago to end Real’s pursuit at that point, but a statement from his management to the AFP news agency on Tuesday says the club were informed on July 15 last year that the player would not activate an option to extend the deal to 2025. “Kylian Mbappe and his entourage confirm that this matter has not been discussed since over the course of the year, except a fortnight ago to announce the sending of the letter,” the statement read. “No potential contract extension has been mentioned.” The statement said Mbappe and his management “regret that the letter was circulated in the media and that these exchanges were made public with the sole aim of damaging their image and the discussions with the club”. Who could sign Mbappe?

Real Madrid are the favourites to acquire the young French forward should PSG fail to agree a new contract with him and aim to sell him this summer, as opposed to losing him on a free next summer. The question for Madrid is FFP. There have been plenty of problems for clubs recently - namely Barcelona - that has stopped them signing players, and if reports are to be believed, Mbappe would have to take a pay-cut to go to Madrid. Manchester City have been linked in the past, but do they need him having already got Erling Haaland? If there was any chance of Mbappe joining the treble winners, they would need to move a few players on first. Manchester United couldn't afford Mbappe as things stand, but could become a serious suitor should their takeover go through. Liverpool are a team Mbappe has talked about as one he likes in the past, but the Reds didn't have the money to challenge Real Madrid for Jude Bellingham, so they won't likely have anywhere near the funds needed to pull of a deal for Mbappe. Saudi Arabia will have the money to make a deal happen, but would he want to move there at this stage of his career? This could of course all be a negotiation tactic from Mbappe's camp, to ensure the best possible deal for the Frenchman at PSG, but one thing is for sure, this saga will likely rumble on throughout the window.