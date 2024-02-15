Kylian Mbappe next club odds: PSG forward 1/6 to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has been left out of Paris St Germain’s starting line-up for Saturday night’s Ligue 1 fixture at Nantes.

Mbappe told the French club on Friday of his intention to leave them at the end of the season when his contract expires. There has been mounting speculation that the 25-year-old will join Real Madrid in the summer. Mbappe, who started and scored in PSG’s 2-0 win against Real Sociedad in Wednesday night’s Champions League last-16 tie, was in dispute with his club over his contract last summer. The France forward refused to sign a one-year extension clause and was subsequently exiled from the first-team squad, and left out of their pre-season tour to Asia.

Kylian Mbappe playing against Real Madrid

Mbappe’s departure is being seen by those within the club as the final step in moving away from the old ‘bling bling’ approach to marquee signings of individuals, following from the exits of the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar. PSG are seeking to remodel their squad and will use the money saved on Mbappe per year – which club sources put at 200 million euros (£171m) gross – on multiple new signings and renewing deals for young talents such as Warren Zaire-Emery, Xavi Simons and Bradley Barcola. UEFA is currently phasing in financial sustainability regulations which require clubs involved in its competitions to ensure that squad costs do not exceed 70 per cent of revenue by 2025-26.