Kylian Mbappe's price to join Liverpool or Real Madrid in January has shortened markedly after speculation that he has told PSG he wants to leave the club as soon as possible.
The French World Cup winner was linked with a move to Real throughout last season before signing a new three-year deal in Paris in May.
Mbappe, 23, joined PSG as an 18-year-old in 2017 - initially on loan - for €180m and has since scored 182 goals in 229 games.
Under new coach Christophe Galtier he has helped Le Parisiens to the top of Ligue 1 this season, scoring 11 time in 12 appearances in all competitions.
Odds correct at 17:15 (11/10/22)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.