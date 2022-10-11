The French World Cup winner was linked with a move to Real throughout last season before signing a new three-year deal in Paris in May.

Mbappe, 23, joined PSG as an 18-year-old in 2017 - initially on loan - for €180m and has since scored 182 goals in 229 games.

Under new coach Christophe Galtier he has helped Le Parisiens to the top of Ligue 1 this season, scoring 11 time in 12 appearances in all competitions.