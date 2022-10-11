Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
World Cup
Latest Odds
Sporting Life's preview of France v Croatia, including best bets and score prediction
Kylian Mbappe is again being linked with a move away from PSG

Kylian Mbappe next club odds: Liverpool and Real Madrid favs to sign PSG forward

By Sporting Life
17:29 · TUE October 11, 2022

Kylian Mbappe's price to join Liverpool or Real Madrid in January has shortened markedly after speculation that he has told PSG he wants to leave the club as soon as possible.

The French World Cup winner was linked with a move to Real throughout last season before signing a new three-year deal in Paris in May.

Mbappe, 23, joined PSG as an 18-year-old in 2017 - initially on loan - for €180m and has since scored 182 goals in 229 games.

Under new coach Christophe Galtier he has helped Le Parisiens to the top of Ligue 1 this season, scoring 11 time in 12 appearances in all competitions.

Kylian Mbappe to sign for before 3rd February 2023 (odds via Betfair)

  • Real Madrid - 2/1
  • Liverpool - 5/2
  • Chelsea - 11/1
  • Man City - 20/1
  • Bayern Munich - 25/1
  • Man Utd - 25/1
  • Arsenal - 33/1
  • Tottenham - 50/1

Odds correct at 17:15 (11/10/22)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS